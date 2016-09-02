Anichebe signs for Black Cats: How Sunderland fans reacted to the capture of former West Brom and Everton striker

Sunderland signed Victor Anichebe to bolster their striking options.

There was a bit of a mixed reaction from Sunderland supporters on Twitter, but it was generally positive.

Here are some of the fans’ tweets.

@Johnwatson0212: Good at holding the ball and should be a good foil for Defoe. Won’t get us a boatload of goals. Decent signing

@ileyACAB: Welcome to Sunderland no matter what the circumstances are. You will be welcomed like you are one of our own

@MichaelBowers15: He offers something different to Defoe. Don’t expect him to score goals but hold ball up. Big, physical & free

@MrMaps: Welcome to Sunlin Victor lad, where everybody writes you off before you’ve started.

@LBrennan89: I always used to love watching him play and used to buzz off his old fashioned style of playing but he doesn’t score enough goals

@jacksonftm: Good luck @VictorAnichebe looking forward to seeing you this year mate. Welcome to #SAFC

@Joecsmith11: Think Anichebe is brilliant foil for Defoe.. Strong, powerful forward who will draw defenders and create space.. Good signing..

@bangersandlash: Victor Anichebe for free could be decent business... he’s scored more than Messi and Neymar combined in the premier league #justsaying @safc

@LdoubleE_87: Joked all summer he’d be our big striker signing. And we gan and do it.

@Gaz0_3Hunter1: It could be worse, we could have paid 4m for Daryl Murphy

@JonathanPlace1: Nothing to lose and will be a good player to throw on to cause some chaos in the final 10 minutes when we’re losing as usual!

@MichaelBowers15: If Victor Anichebe scores 1+ important goals for #SAFC & is better than Jozy Altidore it’s already success! We spent £6.5m less on him too.

@_GraemeAtkinson: Flamini wouldn’t be a bad bet either on a free for #SAFC if club could stretch to it

@michael_reid11: Victor Anichebe is a wise acquisition for #SAFC given Fabio Borini’s lengthy injury. Decent potential partnership with Jermaine Defoe!

@charl_234: aye we needed a target man, should be ok...

@WiserMenSay: It’s very... meh.

@MikeGilmore_: better than nothing, but nothing should never have been a choice

@jrobjumpsship: The Moyes Dream Team is alive and well. Anichebe, Januzaj, Pienaar... Can’t wait for the return of Cahill

@KJE_Lowes: Let’s all just be thankful that Altidore wasn’t an option

@frlydensmith: Welcome Victor Anichebe to #safc. A footballer who always gives 100%. Strong and physical with a wealth of experience, great squad addition.

@LBarks72: hoped for more in the window or free agents !? Only really Bendtner id say who’s similar quality available now.

@Scottburlinson: I’ll take him. Might just come good

@IanSafc77: My heart didn’t thump faster when I heard about Anichebe signing, but I am slightly more relaxed than I was yesterday.

@BrishanHarvey: Glad we have Anichebe, canny signing-think if we could get one more striker we’ll be fine...would love Berbatov for the season

@OrdinaryJon: WTF? Get Lord Bendtner in NOW! & Sess. In fact anyone who doesn’t have a contract pls apply within.

@Gerry_McGregor: of the ones free, he is the best of a poor bunch. Hopefully DM will get best out of him #safc

@76skelly: Can’t be unhappy at getting Anichebe in, give the lad a chance

@davis0688: He wont score goals, but Defoe will do that. He’s here to cause different problems for defenders! It will do till we can buy one

@tomderivan73: Moyes knows and trusts him. That’ll do for me

@_BethMoody99: Hopefully with the height up front now will help massively and make some magic happen.At the end of the day he needs a chance to shine

@Simon7Lid: Reckon Anichebe isn’t a bad signing at all. On a free, Moyes knows him well, good back up for Defoe

@BradBrown06: Anichebe, Jozy Altidore v2

@stustuy: Anichebe until the end of season, isn’t that bad. Well it’s dreadful but be realistic, he might put a shift in for Moyes.

@Scottburlinson: Let’s all welcome Anichebe instead of writing him off. Moyes will sort it out. He’s only 28, best years still to come.