Anichebe signs for Black Cats: How Sunderland fans reacted to the capture of former West Brom and Everton striker

Victor Anichebe in action for West Brom against Sunderland's Valentin Roberge back in August 2014

Sunderland signed Victor Anichebe to bolster their striking options.

There was a bit of a mixed reaction from Sunderland supporters on Twitter, but it was generally positive.

Here are some of the fans’ tweets.

@Johnwatson0212: Good at holding the ball and should be a good foil for Defoe. Won’t get us a boatload of goals. Decent signing

@ileyACAB: Welcome to Sunderland no matter what the circumstances are. You will be welcomed like you are one of our own

@MichaelBowers15: He offers something different to Defoe. Don’t expect him to score goals but hold ball up. Big, physical & free

@MrMaps: Welcome to Sunlin Victor lad, where everybody writes you off before you’ve started.

@LBrennan89: I always used to love watching him play and used to buzz off his old fashioned style of playing but he doesn’t score enough goals

@jacksonftm: Good luck @VictorAnichebe looking forward to seeing you this year mate. Welcome to #SAFC

@Joecsmith11: Think Anichebe is brilliant foil for Defoe.. Strong, powerful forward who will draw defenders and create space.. Good signing..

@bangersandlash: Victor Anichebe for free could be decent business... he’s scored more than Messi and Neymar combined in the premier league #justsaying @safc

@LdoubleE_87: Joked all summer he’d be our big striker signing. And we gan and do it.

@Gaz0_3Hunter1: It could be worse, we could have paid 4m for Daryl Murphy

@JonathanPlace1: Nothing to lose and will be a good player to throw on to cause some chaos in the final 10 minutes when we’re losing as usual!

@MichaelBowers15: If Victor Anichebe scores 1+ important goals for #SAFC & is better than Jozy Altidore it’s already success! We spent £6.5m less on him too.

@_GraemeAtkinson: Flamini wouldn’t be a bad bet either on a free for #SAFC if club could stretch to it

@michael_reid11: Victor Anichebe is a wise acquisition for #SAFC given Fabio Borini’s lengthy injury. Decent potential partnership with Jermaine Defoe!

@charl_234: aye we needed a target man, should be ok...

@WiserMenSay: It’s very... meh.

@MikeGilmore_: better than nothing, but nothing should never have been a choice

@jrobjumpsship: The Moyes Dream Team is alive and well. Anichebe, Januzaj, Pienaar... Can’t wait for the return of Cahill

@KJE_Lowes: Let’s all just be thankful that Altidore wasn’t an option

@frlydensmith: Welcome Victor Anichebe to #safc. A footballer who always gives 100%. Strong and physical with a wealth of experience, great squad addition.

@LBarks72: hoped for more in the window or free agents !? Only really Bendtner id say who’s similar quality available now.

@Scottburlinson: I’ll take him. Might just come good

@IanSafc77: My heart didn’t thump faster when I heard about Anichebe signing, but I am slightly more relaxed than I was yesterday.

@BrishanHarvey: Glad we have Anichebe, canny signing-think if we could get one more striker we’ll be fine...would love Berbatov for the season

@OrdinaryJon: WTF? Get Lord Bendtner in NOW! & Sess. In fact anyone who doesn’t have a contract pls apply within.

@Gerry_McGregor: of the ones free, he is the best of a poor bunch. Hopefully DM will get best out of him #safc

@76skelly: Can’t be unhappy at getting Anichebe in, give the lad a chance

@davis0688: He wont score goals, but Defoe will do that. He’s here to cause different problems for defenders! It will do till we can buy one

@tomderivan73: Moyes knows and trusts him. That’ll do for me

@_BethMoody99: Hopefully with the height up front now will help massively and make some magic happen.At the end of the day he needs a chance to shine

@Simon7Lid: Reckon Anichebe isn’t a bad signing at all. On a free, Moyes knows him well, good back up for Defoe

@BradBrown06: Anichebe, Jozy Altidore v2

@stustuy: Anichebe until the end of season, isn’t that bad. Well it’s dreadful but be realistic, he might put a shift in for Moyes.

@Scottburlinson: Let’s all welcome Anichebe instead of writing him off. Moyes will sort it out. He’s only 28, best years still to come.