'Allardyce currently having a medical after agreeing £14m fee for van Aanholt' - Sunderland fans react

Sunderland fans have been quick to have their say after it was confirmed Patrick van Aanholt is having a medical at Crystal Palace.

The 26-year-old left-back is in London for a medical and talks after Sunderland accepted a bid for the defender, the fee could be as much as £14million with add-ons.

Here is the best of the fan reaction from Sunderland supporters.

On Twitter, Shaun Fromson @ShaunFromson wrote: Breaking News: Sam Allardyce is currently having a medical after agreeing a £14 million fee for Patrick Van Aanholt #SAFC #CPFC

Former Echo columnist David Jones tweeted: PVA going, Anichebe injured, Sunderland's remaining squad have scored 13 PL goals - 12 have come from Jermain Defoe.

Nick @nicholaswilso11 tweeted: Now get a lb who can defend and reinvest that money in a cm/st

Patrick van Aanholt handed in a transfer request to leave Sunderland

Peter Hewett: @CPFC Cheers for the money

Gary Crosby: I just don't see benefit in selling one of few decent players we have right now. #goingdown for defo

Peter Hewett: A complete liability though defensively, I've already accepted relegation but hoping(!) we can get a few additions for £14m

Will Wray: I'm sorry, I thought someone said 14m for van aanholt

Veer Badani: Van Aanholt to Crystal Palace. Moyes has lost it now!

Over on our Sunderland AFC Facebook page, Jake Lark wrote: "If they do bank it it will look like we've accepted relegation as inevitable."

Sunderland fan Tim Michell added: "Only if they reinvest it in 2-3 players who can add a bit."

Davy Stores said: "If we re-invest all the money, yes great deal, but if club are just cutting squad for championship then no its disgusting as us fans deserve better."

Paul Riley wrote: "Good news , as he no longer wants to play for the club."

Lee Walker added: "Great bit of business imo."

