Alan Pardew's advice for Sunderland - stick with David Moyes and try to copy Newcastle

Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew says Sunderland should stick with David Moyes in the Championship - and back him with money.

The Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League at the weekend, the culmination of a miserable season for Moyes after he took over in the summer.

Many fans have called for the manager to be sacked after just five wins in the league all season.

However Pardew believes Moyes will be 'hungry' to succeed next season after the disappointment of this campaign, and says owner Ellis Short should stick with the Scot and back him with a big budget.

“I think it has been a tough season coming back for David Moyes, he wanted to make an impression," Pardew told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football show. "I think he’s hurting now, big time, and I think it will be a good shout for Sunderland and all their fans to have him there next year, as he’ll be hungry to prove what a top manager he is.

“As we know, all the teams in the Championship are gunning to reach the goldmine which is the Premier League, so there are four or five big clubs all poised with good teams going into next season.

“David Moyes will have to sit down with the chairman and discuss what the budget is.

“Even though Sunderland will get the huge injection of parachute money, it doesn’t mean to say that they will do it the right way.

“Rafa Benitez has done things pretty much spot on at Newcastle – he took a big group of top Championship players, some of whom were there already, and his squad have seen him through.

“That would be a good route for David Moyes to go down, if he can convince the chairman that’s the right route.”