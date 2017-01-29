Adnan Januzaj must decide to be in a boyband or footballer, slams ex-coach

Adnan Januzaj has been told he must decide whether he wants to be a footballer or a pop star.

Wigan Athletic manager Warren Joyce has criticised the Belgian who he worked with at Manchester United.

Januzaj looked to have a promising career ahead of him when he burst on the scene at Man United under David Moyes.

However, he struggled to progress at Old Trafford, and even suffered the ignominy of being sent back from a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund halfway through his deal.

Janujaz has flattered to deceive at Sunderland this season, with some fine performances being followed by poor ones which have left the Sunderland fans frustrated.

And Joyce, who coached Januzaj in Man United’s reserves, says he too is frustrated by the Belgian - and some of his former team-mates, who he believes have stopped working hard once they've played for the first team.

“The frustrating thing is seeing ones like Januzaj, (James) Wilson or Federico Macheda get up to that level and stop doing the work they did to get them to that level,” said Joyce.

“Not play the games, not train as hard, sit in jacuzzis and not do the same weights and sessions they did to get there.

“Those are the frustrating ones for me, because that could be avoided.

“You’re in football for sport, to be competitive and try to do your best and challenge yourself, so those things are on the periphery.

“You either want to be in a boyband in a pop star environment, or a footballer.”