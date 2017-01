On-loan winger Adnan Januzaj is the subject of much speculation today with reports Lyon want to sign the player.

Januzaj is on a season-long loan deal at Sunderland from Manchester United.

But French giants Lyon are reportedly keen on bringing him to Ligue 1 this transfer window, according to L'Equipe.

Januzaj has hit some form in recent games for Sunderland and David Moyes will be keen to keep hold of the forward until the end of the season.