Adam Matthews opens up on Sunderland career so far and what the future holds

Adam Matthews hopes that he will be able to kick-start his Sunderland career this season.

The full-back has struggled for games since joining the club two years ago, but new manager Simon Grayson has used him regularly in the pre-season programme.

The 25-year-old is yet to discuss his future but would like to fight for his place with the Black Cats.

He said: “I haven’t spoken to him (Grayson) about anything yet.

“I’m not sure if he’ll speak to a couple of players this week and see what he has to say. I’m just looking forward to working with him, training hard, getting as much time as I can and hopefully being part of his plans.

“If not, I’ll have to look somewhere else, but I’m 100% committed to Sunderland and trying to get into the team.

“He’s given everyone a chance, he’s given a few of the youngsters a chance so he’s been brilliant, he’s been good because I think if (David) Moyes was still here I wouldn’t be.

“I’m thankful to him for giving me a chance and hopefully he sees something in me that one or two of the other managers haven’t.

“He’s given the place a buzz and spirits are up, we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Matthews spent last season on loan at Bristol City but injuries meant he could make only six league apperances.

Fitness problems also hindered his Sunderland progress but he is confident that those struggles should now be behind him.

He said: “I’ve been a bit unlucky with injuries. I played 20 minutes against Leicester but then got injured in the cup, missed a while then came back and did my ankle.

“The first season didn’t go very well, the second I just felt I needed to get out on loan and play football. Hopefully this season can go well and I can play a few games for Sunderland!

“Its the first pre-season in about three or four years where I’ve been able to do it properly without any injuries, so it has gone well for me,

“I’ve played a lot of games and am as fit as I’ve been for two or three years so hopefully I can get a chance and see where it goes.”

Sunderland have several options in the full-back area, with Bryan Oviedo still to return from injury.

Matthews has played at both right-back and left-back under Grayson so far and hopes to make an impression this season.

He said: “Sometimes it happens in football. Not every year is going to be your season, you saw with Chelsea, they won the league and then struggled.

“Everyone was saying Hazard was gone, but he came back and won player of the season.

“Obviously I’m not comparing myself to Hazard, but what it shows is that anything can happen in football.”