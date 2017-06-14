Aberdeen chairman reveals compensation latest as Sunderland aim to tie up Derek McInnes deal

Aberdeen and Sunderland are still locked in talks over a compensation deal for Derek McInnes.

The Dons boss is the No 1 choice to be appointed Black Cats manager after chief executive Martin Bain approached the SPL outfit.

Aberdeen yesterday held a board meeting to discuss the issue, though chairman Stewart Milne insisted it was business as usual at Pittodrie.

However, he did reveal no deal has been agreed for McInnes yet.

The Press & Journal reported Milne as saying: “It was just a normal quarterly board meeting.

“There has no compensation agreement been made with Sunderland. That is all I can say.”

The Echo understands Sunderland have offered around £750,000 for McInnes, who has two years left on his contract, while Aberdeen are insisting on a release clause of £1.2million.