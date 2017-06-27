Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes reveals why he turned down 'fantastic' Sunderland

Derek McInnes admits he thought long and hard about taking over at Sunderland but felt he had unfinished business with Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen boss was quickly established as the bookies favourite following David Moyes' decision to resign in the wake of relegation to the Championship.

Sunderland approached Aberdeen for permission to speak with the Dons boss but after talks with chief executive Martin Bain, McInnes decided it wasn't the right move for him.

McInnes has, though, praised Sunderland, describing the Black Cats as a "fantastic club" and admitted there were a lot of factors to entice him but after thinking in-depth about the move opted to stay at Aberdeen.

"I thought long and hard about it," said McInnes at a press conference this afternoon.

"There's been other opportunities in my time here when I've been asked if there was any interest and I've quickly moved away from it.

"Sunderland was a club I was keen to speak to and once permission was granted it was something I wanted to follow up, just to make a more balanced call on it.

"I think naturally there's a lot to be enticed by the opportunity, so many positives with it, it's a fantastic club, but having taken everything into consideration and taking my time with the whole process, I decided to stay.

"I've always said it would be a huge wrench to leave here, I love my job here.

"I've had a lot of good times so I thought long and hard and the decision was to stay at the club.

"I'm delighted we're moving on and I can put that to bed."

Sunderland are yet to replace Moyes five weeks after he resigned, with Preston North End boss Simon Grayson still the bookies favourite.

The new manager search has been hampered by the ongoing uncertainty around takeover talks, with owner Ellis Short locked in takeover talks with a group of German investors.

Union Berlin boss Jens Keller is another leading contender, with the German group keen to bring in their own man should the takeover go through.

Former USA manager Jurgen Klinsmann this morning ruled himself out of the running having been linked with the post over the weekend.

