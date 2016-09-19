A Sunderland Echo statement on Liam Kennedy

We have received a large number of complaints about comments made by journalist Liam Kennedy before he was employed by the Sunderland Echo.

We have taken these concerns from our readers very seriously.

The Echo has a dedicated team of staff writing, gathering and overseeing sport content - Liam is one of these journalists.

For a number of reasons, the decision has now been made that Liam will no longer be covering SAFC.

We are always happy to take on board feedback from our readers. I hope we can bring this issue to a close and continue to provide unrivalled and award-winning coverage of the club that is as important to us as it is to our readers.

The level of response on this issue from our readers highlights how important our coverage is to the fans and the city and for this we are appreciative and proud.