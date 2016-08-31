21 players Sunderland were linked with over the summer - and where they ended up

Sunderland have been linked with dozens of potential signings over the summer - but only a handful of them have come off.

Here's a list of some of the players who were mooted as possible new arrivals at the Stadium of Light - and where they have ended up:

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart was mooted as a loan signing - but has joined Torino. Pic: PA.

Athletic Bilbao midfielder Ibai Gomez: Terminated his contract on 31 July and signed a three-year deal with newly-promoted La Liga team Deportivo Alavés just hours later.

West Ham striker Diafra Sakho: In June, the Hammers rejected an £11million bid from Sunderland. In July the player handed in a transfer request, and in August a proposed transfer to West Brom collapsed after Sakho failed a medical.

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart: The England No 1 was mooted as a loan signing after first-choice Vito Mannone was ruled out for at least three months. He was one of deadline day's most high-profile moves, joining Italian club Torino on loan for the rest of the season after new City manager Pep Guardiola made it clear he had no future at the club.

Borussia Dortmund defender Neven Subotic: The Serbian announced at the end of June that he intended to leave the club. He's still there, under contract until the end of the 2017-18 season.

Walsall defender Rico Henry: The England Under-19 international did move on deadline day, signing for Championship side Brentford for an initial fee of £1.5million on a five-year contract, rising to £5million.

Leeds United wideman Charlie Taylor. Taylor, 22, is a product of the Leeds youth academy and broke into the Elland Road first team, playing 43 games last season. He submitted a transfer request on 2 August, which was rejected by the club. He is under contract until the end of the season.

Aston Villa defender Ciaran Clark: The defender had a £5million release clause following the club's relegation. He signed for Newcastle United on 3 August.

Swansea City winger Andre Ayew: Signed for West Ham United on 8 August for a club record fee of £20.5million on a three-year contract, with the option of an extra two years

Swansea City striker Bafetimbi Gomis: Joined French club Marseille on a season-long loan on 29 July.

Bristol City centre-back Aden Flint: The 26-year-old, former Swindon Town defender, was first linked with a move at the turn of the year. He's still at Ashton Gate, with City in no hurry to sell.

West Brom midfielder James Morrison: Darlington-born Morrison's contract expired in the summer, but on 30 June he signed a new two-year deal with West Brom keeping him at the club till at least the summer of 2018, with a one-year option.

Bordeaux midfielder Clement Chantome: Chantôme signed for fellow French club Rennes on a three-year deal in June.

Nice midfielder Nampalys Mendy: Signed for Premier League champions Leicester City on 3 July, on a four-year deal, for a club-record £13million, which was broken five days later.

West Ham defender James Tomkins: On 5 July Tomkins joined London rivals Crystal Palace on a five-year deal for a fee of £10million.

FC Twente’s attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech: Moved to Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam on a five-year deal on 30 August.

Roma striker Edin Dzeko: The former Manchester City striker was linked with a shock summer move to the Stadium of Light this summer, but is still at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lorient midfielder Didier Ndong: DONE DEAL: Signed for Sunderland today for a club record £13.6million.

Wolfsburg striker Bas Dost: The 6ft 5in targetman was a summer target, but signed for Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon on 28 August for an undisclosed fee.

Norwich City wide man Robbie Brady: The Republic of Ireland international remains at Carrow Road, with potential suitors perhaps put off by the reported £12million price tag.

Real Madrid full-back Alvaro Arbeloa: The 33-year was linked with a move to Sunderland after leaving the Bernabeu as a free agent in the summer, but signed for West Ham today.

Barnsley centre-back Alfie Mawson: The 22-year-old was linked last week with a move to the Stadium of Light, but instead joined Premier League rivals Swansea City on Tuesday.