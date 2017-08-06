13 things you said about the new Sunderland away kit

Have your say

The Black Cats' new away kit was revealed at the first game of the season on Friday - and you've been having your say on the new look.

Brendan O’Donnell, great, great grandson of James Allan, the Scottish schoolteacher who founded Sunderland AFC in 1879, donned the blue shirt on Friday and took his place in the crowd as SAFC started the season at home against Derby.

Read more: New Sunderland away kit unveiled by great, great grandson of SAFC founder

What do you make of the new kit? Here are some of your comments from social media.

Sharon Green: "I think the neck section on all away shirts should be the same colour as the home shirt for all clubs."

Iain Pezzone: "Why is it every team's 3rd strip looks better then home and away."

David Wilkinson: "Looks a nice top."

Paul Summerside: "Nice. Best in years."

Janice Emmet: "Love the light blue colour."

Marc Hope: "Better than the home one."

Maurice Mo: "Closest we'll ever get to emulating Man City."

Sharon Humphries: "Sky blue love the colour."

Elizabeth Wilson: "Nice, big improvement on the green one!"

Phil Carver: "Better than the home strip at least."

Danny Williams: "Probably the worst kit reveal of all time."

Daile Marie Coulthard: "It looks awesome."

SAFC club stores at the Stadium of Light, Debenhams in the Bridges and The Galleries, Washington, will open from 7am on Monday for fans to buy the new kit.

It is also available to order online.