Police still seeking woman missing from Houghton

Police are still appealing for help in tracing a missing Wearside woman.

Twenty-eight-year-old Hannah Schofield was last seen in Houghtonside, Houghton, around 10am on Tuesday, January 3.

It is believed she may is possible in the Durham area but her family are concerned as they have not seen her for a number of days, which is out of character .

She is described as slim build, 5 ft4 inches tall with long brown hair which she normally wears up. She has a tattoo on her left wrist and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black waist-length coat with white fur around the hood, black leggings, black "Ugg" style boots and carrying a black handbag.

Hannah, or anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 247 040117.