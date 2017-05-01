Search

Pictures of junior football action from the Russell Foster Youth League

Wearside's young footballers were out in action again this weekend.

Here are some great shots of the lads in action on the pitch in the Russell Foster Youth League.

Russell Foster Under 7s Mini Soccer Cup action between Washington Juniors (orange) and Harton & Westoe Sharks, played at Temple Park Centre, South Shields.

