Wearside League: West End, Silksworth CW turn on the style with away victories

Sunderland West End and Silksworth CW both secured excellent away records to move up to fourth and sixth places respectivelt in the TWR Bifolds Wearside League.

West End eased to a fine 3-0 success at Richmond Town.

The Ford Quarry outfit opened the scoring with a counter-attack in the 22nd minute, when Mark Robinson finished well.

Dangerman Anthony Ross made it 2-0 with another cracking strike six minutes into the second half and Daniel Robinson wrapped the game up, when he headed in following a corner on 70 minutes.

Secretary Anthony Golden said: “The squad in place is getting better and better and the new lads are bonding very well and buying into the West End way of sticking together and working hard for each other.”

Joint manager Anthony Nelson was “over the moon” with the result and expects the squad to “perform well every week”.

West End are are back in action on Wednesday, when Boldon CA visit Ford Quarry (6.30pm kick-off).

Cross-city rivals Silksworth CW are sixth after a comfortable 4-1 success at Stokesley SC.

Adam Storey gave the Wearsiders a 10th-minute lead and then an own goal from Daniel Joseph made it 2-0.

On the hour, it was 3-0 when John Maddison scored, only for Andrew Jowett to fire home a penalty to pull one back.

However, Silksworth made sure of victory when Storey scored his second of the game, with just two minutes remaining.

Boldon CA and Redcar Athletic played out a goalless draw, with the home side extending their unbeaten record to four games against the second-top Teessiders.

The game erupted into life as early as the seventh minute, when Dominic Mossa and Lance Skelton were sent off for fighting.

However, the game produced little action for the remainder of the game.

Newcomers Hebburn Town Reserves are up to seventh, following a 4-3 success at Leam Rangers.

The game exploded with four goals in the first 12 minutes.

Nathan Sinclair scored twice for the visitors, while Martin Summersett and Dean McCallum responded, to make it 2-2.

Chris Lowther headed Leam in front on 33 minutes, only for James Wilson to cancel that out with a neat shot.

The winner came with one minute remaining, when Sinclair completed his hat-trick, beating goalkeeper Neil Postlethwaite for the third time.

South Shields Reserves are off and running, thanks to a 3-2 victory at bottom club Prudhoe Town, who have lost their opening four games.

Harvey Moyse-Muktar gave Shields a 12th-minute lead, but Steven Forster equalised eight minutes later.

Matthew Lee tapped home to restore the visitors’ lead, but again Prudhoe equalised through Michael Calvert, with nine minutes to go.

The winner came in the 85th minute, when Anthony Vickers beat goalkeeper Liam Blair from close range.

Hartlepool earned a point, in a 1-1 draw away at Windscale.

Jamie Tumilty gave Pool the lead after 26 minutes, but, in the 72nd minute, Jordan Livingstone equalised to earn the hosts a share of the spoils.

Coxhoe Athletic’s struggles continued with a 9-1 trouncing from visitors Cleator Moor Celtic, who top the table on 12 points, with four wins out of four.

Annfield Plain beat Wolviston 1-0.

Youngster Vinny Steele, who only turned 16 recently, scored twice as Darlington Reserves beat Harton and Westoe CW 3-0 to move third.

Steele beat the offside trap to fire home his first goal then hit a second after the Harton keeper had beaten out his penalty.

Michael Charlton also notched for the Quakers.