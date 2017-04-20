Wearside League: West End pegged back in Hartlepool thriller

Sunderland West End were denied victory by a late Hartlepool equalised in last night’s 2-2 draw in the TWR Bifolds Wearside League.

Pool took a 20th minute lead through Kieran Campbell, but Martin Thompson equalised from close range at the back post, nine minutes before the break.

Brad Foster put West End in front with 20 minutes to go, only for Jamie Tumilty to equalise with eight minutes remaining.

Ashbrooke Belford House remain fifth bottom after the new Durham County Trophy holders succumbed to a 5-1 defeat at home to sixth-top Cleator Moor Celtic.

Tom Mahone (2), Brad Rooney (2) and Callum Birdsall sank Stu Burton’s side.

Jarrow were crowned champions after second-top Redcar Athletic were held to a 1-1 draw at Boldon CA.

The hosts went ahead after 17 minutes, when Adam Bell converted from the penalty spot, with Andrew Jennings firing an 89th-minute spot-kick leveller.

Annfield Plain beat Prudhoe Town 3-1 with goals from Carl Malpass, Jake Stafford and Craig Suggett, with Liam Henderson replying.