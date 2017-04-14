Wearside League: West End miss key man Martin for tough Richmond challenge

Sunderland West End continue their preparations for their Monkwearmouth Charity Cup final with a home league games against Richmond Town tomorrow (2.30pm).

West End, involved in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Coxhoe Athletic in midweek, anticipate a testing match, despite Richmond falling out of the title race.

Manager Barry Cook said: “We have a tough game against a good Richmond team. Although we have been playing some good football lately, we haven’t had the results we deserve, so hopefully we can put that right.

“We should have a full squad to choose from apart from Kieron Martin, who is starting a four-match ban.”

Richmond have midfielder Dan Caisley, forward Colin Anderson and centre-half Sam Grainger all missing on a stag do. Winger Michael Layfield is out with a hamstring injury, but centre-half Simon Pinkney and tough-tackling midfielder Josh Knox return.

Silksworth CW, who regained fourth place with their midweek victory, face the long journey west to take on on-song Cleator Moor Celtic.

Silksworth manager Andy Stobbart said: “Hopefully I’ll have a minimum of 14 players who will travel.

“Cleator Moor are in rich vein of form at the moment.”

Secretary David Steele said: “Cleator Moor Celtic are always a challenge.”

Daniel Martin, Adam Storey and Andrew Donnelly are all fit again and Silksworth hope the trio can travel.

Coxhoe Athletic, sitting in eighth place, travel to third-bottom Windscale.

Manager Paul Cooper said: “Philip Best is out suspended, but everybody else is available.

“If we play like we have been doing, we should be all right, and should win.

“We had a good win last week against Annfield Plain and, with four games left, we want to win them all, and finish in the top six.”

Windscale have no real injury doubts, but centre-half Dan Morgan may have work commitments.

Prudhoe Town welcome Wolviston to Kimberley Park.

The fourth-bottom visitors have defender Nick Robinson and utility player Nathan Summersgill returning to the squad.

Both missed out last week with work commitments. Striker Ross Eaglesham is leaving the club, returning to Glasgow University to continue his studies.

Hartlepool journey to Annfield Plain and have John Stephenson and Josh Noble returning after working in Poland. Mattie Gardner also returns from injury and they wait on fitness checks on a couple of players.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Boldon CA are away to Redcar Athletic in the final of the Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup (1pm kick-off).

Boldon manager Paul Mossa has an injury worry over defender Oliver Bone and will be without James Pickering and Jack Lawton. Centre-back Jonny Gage will be having treatment to try to make sure of his availability.