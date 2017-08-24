Wearside League: West End left shattered by last-gasp Graham stunner

Have your say

Sunderland West End would have gone joint top of the TWR Bifolds Wearside League with a win last night.

Instead, visitors Boldon CA moved up to fourth with a 2-1 victory.

Jamie Fryatt fired West End in front on 24 minutes, but Boldon CA levelled things up in the second half when Dominic Mossa headed home.

Boldon won the game in the last minute, when Shaun Graham ran from halfway to shoot home the winner.

South Shields Reserves fielded Julio Arca to boost his fight for match fitness, and he helped secure a 2-0 derby win over Harton and Westoe CW.

Arca’s cross in the 62nd minute allowed Jake McDermott to fire home. Three minutes later, Matthew Johnson added a killer second goal.

Annfield Plain and Leam Rangers played out a goalless draw, with both teams hitting the woodwork.

Struggling Coxhoe Athletic were beaten 4-1 by Hartlepool, with Chris Hardy replying to doubles from Mike Snowdon and Jamie Tumilty.

Prudhoe Town walloped Windscale 6-0 for their first win, with Lee Garwood (2), Matthew Bloomer (2) and Aaron Fletcher (2) netting.

Wolviston rallied to beat Darlington Reserves 3-1, with Junior Masandi, Stewart Pickard and Stewart Bath, with a 25-yarder high into the net, doing the damage.

Vinny Steels had put Darlo ahead, soon after David Johnson missed a penalty for the hosts.

Stokesley SC lost 2-0 to Richmond Town, with Michael Gunnell’s brace winning the day.