Wearside League: West End clinch top-half finish with derby triumph

Sunderland West End secured the derby bragging rights with a 2-0 home win over city rivals Ashbrooke Belford House in the TWR Bifolds Wearside League last night.

Victory at Ford Quarry avenged a 2-1 defeat away to the Belford side back in October, and lifted West End into 10th place in the table – guaranteeing a top-half finish.

Lee Smith made the breakthrough in the 16th minute, and though the visitors kept battling, they were finally killed off, in the 88th minute, when Matthew Halliday made it 2-0.

Ashbrooke Belford finish their season, which brought delight with victory in the Durham County Trophy final, when they visit Boldon CA on Saturday.

West End also have one game to play, but they must wait until May 13 to complete their campaign with a home game against Cleator Moor Celtic – the final league match of the season.

Cleator Moor moved above Richmond Town into third place on the back of a 4-2 win away to the Yorkshire side – in a dress rehearsal for May 27’s TWR Shipowners Charity Cup final.

Josh Charlton, Tom Mahone and two-goal substitute Jay Weatherill did the damage for the Cumbrians.

Hartlepool beat Prudhoe Town 1-0 to move into seventh place, when Jamie Tumilty fired home in the 64th minute.