Wearside League: Two key men out as Ashbrooke Belford eye County Trophy final

Ashbrooke Belford House head to Beechfield Park for their biggest game of the season tomorrow.

The Wearsiders tackle Coxhoe Athletic in the Durham County Trophy semi-finals (1.30pm kick-off).

Belford House will be without Dale Wells, who has a calf strain, while club captain Nathan Burrell is away on holiday.

However, Marc Moon, Shaun Fisk, Mark Curry and Mark Green return to the squad.

Coxhoe secretary Paul Charlton said: “We’d just like to win - it would be nice to get to the final, it sets you up for the season if you can get there. If we can get there, it will be the first final for a long time.

“David Gibson is suspended and Michael Connolly is cup-tied. Neil Charlton has been out injured, but he will be having a fitness test before the game.”

The other semi sees leaders Jarrow visiting Hartlepool.

Jarrow have Alex Bone, Grant Pressling and Darren Morton available again, while Jonny Hirst is back from injury. Kai Elliott is rated doubtful.

Boss Dave Bell said: “We have played Hartlepool twice this season beating them 2-1 away and drawing 1-1 at home.

“Both games were really tough games and could have gone either way.

“We were really impressed with them as a team in both games, so we know that this game will be a really tough one.

“It is the last cup we are involved in, so this is a really important game for us.”

Pool only miss the cup-tied Callum Short.

In the league, fourth-top Silksworth CW welcome Leam Rangers (2pm).

Silksworth are delighted with the signing of Dan Martin from Northern League Easington Colliery.

Secretary David Steele said: “Dan played for us two seasons ago and was a member of the Durham Trophy-winning squad that year.

“Like a lot of that squad, they wanted to try their skills in a higher league and quite a few have come back to us, just like Dan has.”

Manager Andy Stobbart was pleased to see David Stevens get minutes on the pitch in last week’s 1-1 draw at Wolviston. He said: “A player of David’s talents is a big plus to us and, with Dan joining us, I’m looking to keep our five-game unbeaten run in the league going.”

Goalkeeper Joe Clayton is available again, giving Stobbart a tough decision as understudy Jonny Williamson performed well last weekend.

Leam will have new signings Carl Taylor, James Loan and Micky Young in the squad. Ryan Moore returns from injury after missing last week.

Seaham Red Star Reserves’ new management team of Lee Ellison and Paul Proud oversaw a 3-1 defeat to Ashbrooke Belford House in their first game in charge last weekend.

Some of their new signings were unavailable last weekend, but are expected to make their debuts at home to Darlington 1883 Reserves tomorrow.

Mark Ruddock, Ryan Temple, Sam Crossley and Luke Steel should be available, while a Sunday morning injury has ruled out Paul Henderson for four weeks.

Boss Ellison said: “It will take a number of matches to get the squad the way I want it to be, but I am very pleased with the attitude of both new and old players at the club.

“I’m hoping to make a couple more signings before the game.”

Boldon CA travel to Annfield Plain without two centre-halves, Jonny Gage (ankle injury) and Aaron Burn (hamstring).

Midfielder Tom West returns, but captain Jack Lawton is still out with an ankle problem.

Annfield Plain assistant manager Chris Connell said: “Dan Walker and Kai Hewitson should be back and a return from Paul Oxley, is likely. The team’s looking stronger and we are hoping to turn around a run of bad results.”

South Shields Reserves host Cleator Moor Celtic, hoping to bounce back from last week’s disappointing defeat to Darlington 1883 Reserves.

Shields secretary Philip Reay said: “The players are all fit and well, however manager Kevin Bolam is hoping to bring in two players before the game, to strengthen the squad and provide more competition for places.

“We claimed our first league victory away to Cleator Moor Celtic at the start of the season, so we hope to complete a league double.”

Bottom club Harton & Westoe journey to Wolviston .

Manager David Crumbie was very disappointed with the performance in last week’s 3-1 loss to Leam Rangers week after so many decent performances with no reward.

He said: “We got what we deserved.”

Harton only miss Nick Pain, who is away working.

Wolviston are without central defender Luke Bennington, who returns offshore for three weeks, and midfielder Michael Rainsley, who is still suffering with an ankle injury.

But defender Matthew Bayston returns, having been on school duties in France.

Manager Steve Cook said: “We played very well last week to earn a point against a good Silksworth CW side, so we must continue this week in a bottom of the table clash.

“Harton have only won one league game so far and that was against us, so it is vital to restore a bit of pride by reversing the win!”