Wearside League: Sunderland West End grab derby bragging rights by comprehensively beating city rivals Silksworth CW

Sunderland West End grabbed the derby bragging rights in the TWR Bifolds Wearside League last night, following a convincing 4-1 win over Silksworth CW.

An Anthony Ross header gave them the lead after 28 minutes, but Silksworth were battling hard and they levelled matters with Adam Storey’s penalty, in the 44th minute.

However, Brad Foster put the Ford Quarry side ahead again a minute later, with another header.

It was 3-1 when Ross found the net again and then Mark Catcheside made the game safe with a fourth goal on 82 minutes, when he beat goalkeeper Graham Pickering.

On Saturday, West End visit Coxhoe Athletic in the Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup, while Silksworth face a tough league trip to Redcar Athletic.

Redcar made it two wins out of two with a 2-1 success at Hartlepool.

Jamie Tumilty fired Pool in front on 16 minutes, but Redcar equalised on the stroke of half time, when Adam Preston scored from the penalty spot.

Preston scored his second when he broke away in the 52nd minute to make it 2-1.

Redcar had to hang on, though, as Pool hit the post twice.

Boldon CA claimed a derby triumph, edging home 2-1 against Harton and Westoe.

Cameron Kirkham gave the visitors the lead on 40 minutes, but Kriss Goss quickly hauled Boldon level. Boldon won it, with six minutes remaining, when Adam Bell (pictured) scored a belter from just outside the box.

South Shields Reserves lost 4-1 at home to Windscale.

Goals from Jordan Livingstone (2), Bradley Dryden and Stephen Walker gave the Cumbrians a 4-0 lead, with Graham Stephenson scoring a late consolation.

Leam Rangers were good 3-0 winners at Prudhoe Town. James Wood made the breakthrough direct from a corner just before the hour mark, before two late goals sealed the points.

Chris Lowther tapped in for 2-0 on 86 minutes, before Mark Summersett made it three in the last minute.

Annfield Plain had Stephen Burrows on target in a 2-1 defeat at Cleator Moor Celtic, for whom Ryan Hall netted twice.

Darlington Reserves crushed Stokesley SC 6-0 away, with Joe Wheatley, Kevin Burgess, James Beauchamp, Lee Hume, Jordan Richards and Nathan Stephenson notching.

Wolviston made it two wins out of two, when they defeated Richmond Town 3-2. Nathan Bayes, Famara Jaffa and Junior Masandi bagged the vital goals for the hosts, with Jason Newall heading home both replies.