Wearside League: Stevens on song to spark Silksworth triumph

Have your say

Silksworth CW bounced back from Saturday’s narrow loss to title contenders Redcar Athletic to secure their second win of the TWR Bifolds Wearside League season last night.

The Wearsiders defeated Prudhoe Town 3-1, with David Stevens the two-goal hero.

Stevens made the breakthrough from the penalty spot, and made it 3-0 with a header, sandwiching a strike from ex-Ryhope CW man Martin Metcalfe.

Luke Banks fired a late consolation for Prudhoe. Silksworth next visit Stokesley SC on Saturday.

Sunderland West End sit in fifth place after picking up their second win, 4-2 against Darlington Reserves – after going 2-0 down.

The visitors took the lead in the ninth minute, through Nathan Stephenson, and Lewis Walton made it 2-0 midway through the first half.

West End rallied impressively, though, and Mark Robinson (32 and 34 minutes) struck twice in three minutes to level things up.

Mark Catcheside shot West End in front on 52 minutes, and Lee Smith made the game safe with a fourth on 77 minutes. They are away to Richmond Town on Saturday.

Boldon CA had an excellent 1-0 away win at Leam Rangers, courtesy of an Aaron Burn goal in the 65th minute.

Cleator Moor Celtic were 9-1 up, against South Shields Reserves, when the game had to be abandoned after 87 minutes, due to the torrential rain.

Ryan Hall had scored four of the dominant Cumbrians’ goals.

Harton and Westoe CW edged home 2-1 against Windscale.

They led with a 42nd-minute Andrew Burdon header, but Jordan Livingstone quickly equalised, bundling the ball over the line. Ben Cooper blasted home the winner from six yards, following a Daniel Sirrell cross.

Coxhoe Athletic went down 3-1 at home to Annfield Plain, as Jake Hall helped himself to a 15-minute hat-trick either side of the break, after Peter Brown had given the hosts a 30th-minute lead.

Hall’s first goal, a left-foot volley into the top corner, is a contender for goal of the season already.

Wolviston are level on points with leaders Redcar Athletic, after they beat them 1-0.

Wolviston goalkeeper Chris Davidson was in fantastic form, denying the visitors with two outstanding saves. The crucial goal came when defender David Abel headed into his own net, following a cross from David Johnson.

Richmond Town beat Hartlepool 3-0, thanks to strikes from Jason Newall, Martin Butterworth and Michael Weston.