Wearside League: Shock troops Harton & Westoe seal cup semi-final spot

Only two of the TWR Bifolds Wearside League’s scheduled matches got the green light, both in Cumbria.

Harton & Westoe made progress in the Monkwearmouth Charity Cup, with a 2-1 win at Cleator Moor Celtic.

They are through to the semi-finals and await the winners of the clash of title contenders Redcar Athletic and Richmond Town.

The other semi-final sees Sunderland West End away to Prudhoe Town on February 4.

Harton, the league’s bottom club made the breakthrough on 26 minutes, with Daniel Sirrell moving in from the left and keepinghis cool to slot past goalkeeper Cole Taylor.

The South Tynesiders doubled their lead shortly after half-time, when Damien Solman’s fine 20-yarder left Taylor with no chance.

Callum Birdsall headed home from a corner with six minutes left to give Cleator Moor hope, but the visitors held on for the win.

In the only league game, Darlington 1883 Reserves edged past fellow strugglers Windscale 3-2.

Nathan Stephenson latched onto a poor back pass and rounded goalkeeper James Dolan to score Darlo’s opener, then Lewis Reeth doubled the visitors’ lead on 23 minutes.

Windscale roused themselves to equalise with Lawrie Black and Bradley Dryden beating keeper Carl Robinson.

However, Stephenson fired home a penalty winner.