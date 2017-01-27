Wearside League: Seaham Red Star Reserves look for lift-off under new management team

Seaham Red Star Reserves’ new management team will take charge for the first time in tomorrow’s visit to Ashbrooke Belford House (2pm).

Lee Ellison and Paul Proud have taken over as joint managers, with new signings adding to the fresh look.

Secretary Dave Copeland said: “The squad has been revamped a bit this week and the squad is likely to have a new look to it.

“The new management team believe it may take a few weeks to get a settled squad, but they are both up for the challenge and looking forward to getting started.”

Belford House have Stephen Bogie and Connor O’Neil both back from holiday, with Kyle Sumner and Shaun Fisk also available again.

Kieron Stokoe will be given a fitness test, but Lee Andrews missed out with a hamstring problem, though they hope to give a debut to Gabriel Atteykutawiah.

Belford’s Asa Dobbing said: “We were on a good run before Christmas, and beat some of the top teams, but since then we’ve lost two games.

“We have a big semi-final next week (away to Coxhoe Athletic in the Durham FA Trophy) so we are looking for a positive result and to bounce back.”

Sunderland West End, with a 100% record from their two matches in 2017, entertain Stokesley SC at Ford Quarry.

West End chairman David Young said: “Layton Chapman is suspended. But, apart from that, we should have a full team to choose from. Hopefully we’ll get the three points following on from last Saturday’s win.”

Silksworth CW, sitting in fourth place, journey to Wolvisto, who will continue with striker Ross Eagleshaw after an impressive debut last week. Until recently, he had been playing in Scotland.

Skipper and defender Shaun Gregory is fully fit, having been on the bench on his return from injury last week. Josh Chambers returns, but defender Karl Barry is out due to work commitments.

Gregory said: “On watching Ross’s debut, I thought he added a new option up front for us with his movement and positioning and he was unlucky not to score when striking the post at 0-0.”

Boldon CA travel to leaders Jarrow for an attractive derby and are looking to keep their fine form going.

Manager Paul Mossa has a full squad available, apart from midfielder Jack Lawton, Josh Houghton and Frankie Hucks, who are all out injured.

Jarrow have Max Kirkham, Liam Bayles and Robbie Coleman back, but Grant Pressling and Darren Morton are rated doubtful and Alexander Bone is unavailable.

Boss Dave Bell said: “We know this will be a really difficult game. Boldon are a very good team and are having a great season, and we have full respect for the quality they have.

“We are looking to pick up where we left off last week against a very good Redcar team. We know that we will need to demonstrate the same work-rate and quality we showed last week.”

Coxhoe Athletic are at home to Windscale and have doubts over Kyle Morris and Robert Thompson, while Neil Charlton is out injured.

Windscale look set to miss striker Brad Dryden and defender Dan Morgan, while Matt Metcalf may return from a long lay-off.

South Shields Reserves travel to Darlington 1883 Reserves.

Secretary Philip Reay said: “We’re looking to complete a league double, having beat them at home earlier this season, but it’s going to be a difficult game.

“They will be a changed side from the first game, as they have a different squad and new players.”

“We can’t take them lightly.”

Harry Simpson returns from suspension and Lewis Storey hopes to play a part after battling back from a broken leg.

Annfield Plain visit Cleator Moor Celtic, with Jake Hall back in the squad, though Colin Snailham is out with a broken foot.

Assistant manager Chris Connell said: “We have new signings Jack Will and Dan Pickering available, but Dean Pearce has a possible foot injury - he will have a late fitness test.

“We’re looking at a few new faces coming in after a heavy defeat last weekend, to try and bulk up the squad and keep it healthy.”

Redcar Athletic have Josh Cooper and recent signing Sam Garvie back for their trip to Prudhoe Town.

There could be a call-up for Lewis Upton, who has been putting in solid performances for the Reserves, if any of Lance Skelton, Adam Preston or Kristian Kamara, who all have injury issues, are ruled out.

Hartlepool, at home to Richmond Town, expect Joe Osbourne, Paul Moss, Cameron Gordon and Mattie Gardner to return.

Manager Terry Hill said: “We are on a good run, playing some excellent stuff since Christmas, and Richmond will be a tough test as they push for the title.

“It will be interesting to see how the young team perform against the top team.”

Richmond miss centre-half Sam Grainger, who twisted his ankle in last week’s defeat against Boldon CA, but left-back Michael Gunnell returns from a knee injury and centre-half Simon Pinkney is also vailable again.

Richmond’s Chris Lax said: “This is a massive game for us, as it’s our only league game until mid-February. We need to keep in touch with the leaders, even though we have games in hand.”