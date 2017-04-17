Wearside League: Richmond too strong for West End boys

Sunderland West End found third-placed Richmond Town too strong as they succumbed to a second four-goal defeat to the Yorkshiremen on Saturday.

Mid-table West End had hoped to build on their stirring show in a 3-3 midweek draw at Coxhoe Athletic.

But Richmond handed out a 4-0 defeat to Barry Cook’s men at Ford Quarry, repeating their home success earlier in the campaign.

Town were 3-0 up at half-time through goals from Stephen Butterworth, Ben Darville and Scott Ryan and made it four when Kalumn Holbrook scored late on.

West End are away to Hartlepool on Wednesday before hosting Leam Rangers on Saturday.

Silksworth CW battled gamely for a hard-earned point from a goalless draw away to Cleator Moor Celtic in very difficult windy conditions.

Although Cleator Moor hit the post twice, Silksworth dominated most of the play in the first half.

The sixth-placed home side produced much better football in the second half, but neither goalkeeper had much to do.

Silksworth stay fourth, now two points above Boldon CA, who have two games in hand and are away to Redcar Athletic in today’s Total Sport Alan Hood Cup final.

Cleator Moor, with eight games in hand on Silksworth, are nine points behind Andy Stobbart’s men.

Silksworth are next in action on Saturday when they visit Coxhoe Athletic, who are up to seventh after a hard-fought 1-0 away win at Windscale.

Gavin Brown’s 25-yard strike, five minutes into the second half, was enough to sink the Cumbrians and lift the Beechfield Park side above South Shields Reserves.

Bottom club Harton & Westoe CW managed just their fifth win of the season, beating visitors Stokesley SC 3-1.

Stokesley went ahead through Sean Laverick’s fifth-minute strike, but Harton equalised in the 18th minute, courtesy of Daniel Sirrell.

The South Tynesiders went in front when Sirrell scored his second of the game, with 20 minutes left to play, and the win was complete when Harley Davison made it 3-1, seven minutes later.

Prudhoe Town climbed a place to 13th despite only drawing 2-2 at home to Wolviston.

The home side needed only 10 minutes to make the breakthrough at Kimberley Park, thanks to a Jack Barker strike, but the visitors hauled themselves level through Josh Chambers’ goal.

Wolviston went ahead on 67 minutes when Junior Masandi scored, but a Derek Waters penalty, just five minutes from time, meant that honours ended up even.

Annfield Plain succumbed 4-2 to visitors Hartlepool at Derwent Park, remaining in fifth-bottom spot.

Pool surged ahead in the 25th minute, when Matty Gardner scored, but Annfield’s Lewis Donnelly equalised five minutes into the second half.

Jamie Tumilty put Pool ahead again in the 65th minute and Gardner scored his second five minutes later, making it 3-1.

Tumilty put the game out of reach, when he scored his second, and Hartlepool’s fourth, but Annfield did manage a second consolation, with 10 minutes remaining, as Mikey Hall notched.