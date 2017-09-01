Wearside League: Nelson eyes knockout blow as West End battle joint leaders in cup cracker

Sunderland West End’s joint manager Anthony Nelson is gunning for revenge at home to Cleator Moor Celtic as the joint leaders go head-to-head in the first round of the TWR Shipowners Charity Cup tomorrow (2.30pm).

Nelson said: “Cleator Moor Celtic beat us in the first game of the season, so we will be looking to avenge the result.

“They are one of the best sides in the league, so we do want to get one over on them.

“Callum Hodgson is back from injury and will be looking to start, with Brad Wilson looking to keep his place after scoring two goals in midweek.

“Daniel Martin is also looking to keep his place, and David Keithley will be looking to start up front.”

Silksworth CW look forward to hosting joint leaders Wolviston in their tie on the back of a decent run of form at home.

They will want to ensure that they continue their unbeaten home form for as long as they can into the season, to help their push to climb from sixth place.

Skipper Steven Bagshaw could return and last season’s top scorer, Stephen Moody continues to approach full fitness.

Forward Paul Muir could also return, but Michael McVay and Dean Randall may again be missing from the matchday squad.

Manager Andrew Stobbart said “We have been working hard to increase the squad’s strength in depth over the past few weeks, due to a spate of early-season injuries and that has had a positive effect on our form.

“This game will be a tough encounter, but we look to take confidence from recent good performances and results.”

Boldon CA travel to Windscale and boss Paul Mossa is happy with the start to the season, despite the midweek league loss at Annfield Plain.

Centre-half Aaron Burn is still out with calf strain, centre forward Dominic Mossa is out with a three-match ban and they are hoping to have striker Kriss Goss back if he can pass a fitness test.

The manager is having to keep signing players for cover and he brought back centre midfielder Paul Trosh, whom he loaned out to Harton and Westoe last seasonm and signed George Holden. Both got a run out in last Saturday’s draw at Darlington Reserves.

South Shields Reserves journey to Richmond Town and team manager Lee-Paul Scroggins is hopeful of adding two people with Northern League experience to his squad for the game.

David Graham will still be missing due to a niggling hamstring injury and Kane O’Reilly is also unavailable, while Jordan Reed will face a fitness test.

The Dalesmen have centre halves Jason Newall and Ryan Coles missing.

Forward Wayne Gredziak, who scored in midweek, and left-back David Gibson will play his first home game since his transfer from Coxhoe Athletic.

In the preliminary round, Hebburn Town Reserves entertain Annfield Plain at Sunderland’s Castle View Academy and manager Kevin Bolam said: “We will probably be naming an unchanged team from Tuesday, although it is likely that Jamie Lawson will be unavailable and Daley Clark will be back in the squad.

“This is a break from the league, however we would like to progress to the next round. It’s always a tough game against Annfield Plain – they never give you a minute’s peace.”

Hartlepool journey to Stokesley SC and expect Luke Naylor, Jack Swales, Sam Cook, Rob Hammond, Lee Jones and John Stephenson to return to the squad, while Andy Blackburn is a doubt with a leg injury.

Secretary John Ward said: “Missing players is the story of our season so far. We had six missing last Saturday, but we had enough chances to win, but then lost out to a breakaway goal.

“This was very frustrating for everybody after playing some good football.”

Stokesley SC still have Craig Winter out with his back injury, but hope to have Billy McGrath and Ryan Rivis back.

In the only league game, Prudhoe Town go to Leam Rangers.