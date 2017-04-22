Wearside League: Martin out after op as Silksworth look to finish with a flourish

Silksworth CW are looking for a final flourish in their final two matches as they aim to finish as high up the table as possible.

Currently fourth, Silksworth travel to seventh-placed Coxhoe Athletic (2.30pm) without Dan Martin, who has undergone a shoulder operation.

Adam Storey and Andrew Donnelly, though, have been added to the squad.

Secretary David Steele said: “There are only have two games left which are both away.

“Manager Andrew Stobbart would like to finish the season unbeaten in the last two games, as the last few games we have drawn two and won one. We made a really good point at Cleator Moor Celtic last week.”

Sunderland West End entertain Leam Rangers at Ford Quarry and hope to have a full squad available.

Manager Barry Cook said: “It should be a tough game, but hopefully we can take our chances and, with a bit more luck than we have had lately, we can win the game.”

Leam secretary Robert Houghton said: “It’s always a close game against Sunderland West End.

“We’re expecting a decent game, and the results are normally tight between us. We are hoping to have a strong team out and should have a full squad available, other than Anthony Huddard who is away on holiday, but is also suspended.”

Durham County Trophy winners Ashbrooke Belford House are away to second-top Redcar Athletic, who are six points above Richmond Town in the race to finish as runners-up to champions Jarrow.

Belford manager Stuart Burton said: “Lee Andrews and Michael Jacob both return to the squad and I would like to thank everyone for their support last week, when we lifted the cup. It was excellent.”

Redcar hope that Kristian Kamara and Bryan Stewart will be fit to play after being injured last time out, while Joseph Blackburn is free from work commitments.

Fifth-placed Boldon CA journey to Windscale without Cameron Foster (work commitments), while keeper Brett Wilson is doubtful because of an ankle injury.

Secretary Kevin Oliver said: “Shaun Carroll will face a fitness test after taking a knock, and Neil Crammon is having his ear looked at after having stitches, so he will also face a fitness test.

“We’re coming to the end of the season, and we’ve had a great season.

“We got to a final, a semi-final, and could finish fourth or fifth in the league. We’ve done a lot better than last year, so our plans are coming together.”

Third-bottom Windscale have a couple of minor knocks from last weekend, with midfielder Ray Sempill nursing an ankle twist and defender Dan Morgan having a thigh strain. Lef-back Ryan Fitzwilliam may be out due to work commitments.

South Shields Reserves head to Hartlepool, who should have John Stephenson and Luke Naylor available, while goalkeeper Dean Cope has been added to the squad.

Shields secretary Philip Reay said: “It should be a competitive game. They are two equally matched sides.

“Manager Kevin Bolam is hoping everybody is going to be fit, as we had a week off last week.

“Everybody should be fit and raring to go for, what will be our penultimate game of the season.

“It’s been a steep learning curve for the players, most of whom have been with Kev since they were in Under-8s football.

“He has managed and coached some of them for 10 years or more, and have stepped up from junior to senior football this season, and they have acquitted themselves very well. They are looking to finish in the top eight.”

Richmond Town host Prudhoe Town, with centre-half Sean Radford (thigh strain) and Josh Knox (calf) rated doubtful.

Dan Caisley, Colin Anderson and Sam Grainger return to the squad, after missing last week’s win at Sunderland West End.

Annfield Plain entertain Cleator Moor Celtic, with both sides in good spirits following fine midweek victories.