Wearside League: Four-goal Silksworth back to winning ways as Cook makes sure

Silksworth CW regained fourth place in the table after a fine display in a 4-2 home win over Stokesley SC.

John Maddison gave the Wearsiders the lead and Paul Muir soon made it 2-0.

West End (red and white) keep the ball against South Shields Reserves

However, Stokesley pulled one back just after half-time through Sean Oddy, but Maddison quickly restored the hosts’ two-goal advantage

Jordan Rivis converted from the penalty spot to make it 3-2, but James Cook headed home Rob Hall’s free-kick to kill off the visitors in the 70th minute.

Silksworth are two points above fifth-top Boldon CA but have played two games more.

Sunderland West End had a narrow 1-0 home win in a tight clash with South Shields Reserves at Ford Quarry.

The all-important goal came from Keiron Martin in the 40th minute, when he scored from close range following a mistake by goalkeeper Andy Hunter.

Ashbrooke Belford House’s woes continued with a 4-0 drubbing at Wolviston to drop to fifth-bottom spot.

Debutant Famara Jatta needed just eight minutes to open the scoring for Wolviston, and Belford’s battlers were killed off by three goals in 13 minutes late in the game, all scored by the prolific Junior Masandi.

Victory completed a 7-0 double for Wolviston, who beat Belford 3-0 at Silksworth on March 4.

Coxhoe Athletic put up a good fight when going down 3-2 away at leaders Jarrow.

Coxhoe took the lead through Kyle Morris after 33 minutes, but Josh Allan levelled things up three minutes later.

Morris put Coxhoe back in front just before half-time and looked capable of handing only a fifth defeat to the Perth Green side, who have a new 50-seat stand in place.

But, with 15 minutes to go, Jonny Hirst equalised and, nine minutes later, the home side were awarded a penalty, which Steven Graham converted to clinch a 3-2 win.

Jarrow are 18 points clear at the top and 21 ahead of third-top Richmond, who have 10 games left. Ten more points in the final four matches guarantees the title for Dave Bell’s Jarrow side. They entertain second-top Redcar Athletic on Wednesday.

Annfield Plain climbed to sixth-bottom spot thanks to a hard-earned 2-1 win at Leam Rangers in a reversed fixture.

Plain had to show character, too, as the visitors struck first, courtesy of Michael Young.

Carl Malpass levelled things up after 35 minutes and he also scored the Derwent Park outfit’s winner, when he headed past goalkeeper Neil Postlethwaite.

Mid-table Prudhoe Town twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at home to Harton & Westoe CW at Kimberley Park.

The bottom-placed visitors took a 15th minute lead through Damien Salmon, but Kieran Russell equalised three minutes later.

Brandon Kirkbridge put Harton ahead again on 78 minutes, but Derek Waters equalised from a free-kick just two minutes later.

Darlington 1883 Reserves leapfrogged Hartlepool into seventh place thanks to a 4-2 come-from-behind home victory.

Hartlepool took the lead through Jamie Tumilty’s 12th-minute chip, and they held the lead until two minutes after the break, when Lewis Walton equalised.

Nathan Stephenson put Darlo ahead, direct from a free-kick before Walton’s second goal extended the lead to 3-1, when his shot went in off the post.

Stephenson grabbed his second goal, again from a free-kick, to make it 4-1, before Tumilty pulled one back with six minutes remaining.

Boldon CA saw their defence of the TWR Shipowners Charity Cup end with a 4-2 semi-final defeat away to Richmond Town.

Now the Dalesmen will play either Cleator Moor Celtic or Redcar Athletic in the final on home turf at their picturesque Earls Orchard ground on May 13.

Boldon went ahead after 11 minutes, when Aaron Burn headed home, but Ben Darville equalised after 25 minutes.

Mike Layfield then put Town ahead, scoring rom close range, and it was 3-1 when Kalumn Holbrook finished off a good Richmond move.

Adam Bell threw Boldon a lifeline by converting a 75th-minute penalty, but they were killed off in the final minute when Scott Ryan slotted home Richmond’s clinching fourth goal.

The other semi-final, at Cleator Moor, was postponed, and will now be played at Redcar this coming Saturday.