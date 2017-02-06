Wearside League: Final dreams achieved by Ashbrooke Belford House and Sunderland West End

Ashbrooke Belford House and Sunderland West End both secured their place in separate cup finals on a memorable day for the two city clubs.

Belford progressed to a Durham County Trophy final meeting with Jarrow, while West End are through to their first ever cup final, thanks to a 2-1 semi-final success at Prudhoe Town in the Monkwearmouth Charity Cup.

In the Durham Trophy, Ashbrooke Belford House enjoyed a cracking 3-1 win away to Coxhoe Athletic.

Striker Stephen Bogie put Ashbrooke in front on 26 minutes, firing home following a mix-up in the Coxhoe defence.

But Coxhoe were level nine minutes later, Steven Fothergill making it 1-1 with his far-post finish.

A minute into the second half, Josh Farquhar regained the lead for Ashbrooke when he fired home and the win was complete when Bogie scored his second direct from a free-kick, following goalkeeper Dave Atkinson’s red card.

In the other semi-final, table-toppers Jarrow finished convincing 2-0 victors at Hartlepool

Jarrow went ahead on nine minutes, with Josh Allen’s powerful header from a Jonny Hirst cross finding the net.

Hirst also hit the bar before the home side piled on the pressure.

Mark English made three excellent saves to keep Pool at bay and Jarrow then delivered the killer blow in the 89th minute. Max Kirkham’s free-kick saw defender Jack Swales try to clear, only to slice the ball into his own net, doubling the visitors’ lead.

In the Monkwearmouth Cup, West End thrilled joint bosses Barry Cook and Anthony Nelson with their away semi-final triumph at Prudhoe, coming through by the odd goal in three after extra time.

West End scored first, through a Martin Thompson header after 28 minutes, but Josh Brooks headed home the Kimberley Park outfit’s 52nd-minute leveller.

With no further goals, the tie went to an extra half hour and it remained all square, with penalties looking certain, until the 118th minute when a defensive mistake allowed prolific marksman Barry Turton to score from close range, sending the delirious Wearsiders through to the final.

The Ford Quarry side must wait to find out their final opponents, though.

Redcar Athletic beat fellow title contenders Richmond Town 4-3 in a thrilling second round encounter, securing a semi-final clash with surprise package Harton & Westoe CW.

Richmond went ahead through Stephen Butterworth’s shot, but Lance Skelton’s header levelled just before half-time.

Redcar took the lead on 58 minutes, when Lewis Wood scored, but Town Callum Holbart equalised.

The Teessiders regained their advantage on 77 minutes, Wood scoring again, when he found the top corner, only for the Dalesmen to equalise with five minutes left, courtesy of Dan Caisley’s effort.

However, straight from the kick off, Redcar powered forward and Andy Jennings crossed for Anthony Jones, who smashed the ball home to seal a memorable win.

In the league, Silksworth CW consolidated fourth place by thumping Leam Rangers 6-3, inspired by a brilliant show of finishing from Adam Storey.

However, they were 2-0 down within 18 minutes, following an own goal from Josh Perry and a Dean McCallum strike.

An amazing seven-minute hat-trick from Storey turned the game around.

First of all, he fired home from 20 yards in the 26th minute, he then blasted home a free-kick two minutes later and completed his hat-trick in the 33rd minute, when his 15-yard shot found the net.

John Maddison’s header made it 4-2, before Storey scored his fourth and fifth goals of the game, in the 68th and 69th minutes.

Gavin Williams bagged a late consolation for Leam, cutting the deficit to 6-3.

Boldon CA are still fifth after a 2-0 win at Annfield Plain.

Both goals came in the second half. James Pickering scored twice, the first a close-ange effort following a goalmouth scramble and the second a shot from eight yards out.

Seaham Red Star Reserves are still fourth-bottom, after they were well beaten at home by in-form Darlington 1883 Reserves.

Nathan Stephenson scored twice for Darlington in a 3-0 triumph against Lee Ellison and Paul Proud’s men, with the other goal coming from Kurt Matthews.

South Shields Reserves went down 3-0 at home to Cleator Moor Celtic, with Ryan Hall, Callum Birdsall and Jay Weatherill notching for the Cumbrians.

Windscale eased their relegation fears when they hammered Stokesley SC 5-1.

After Daniel Joseph put the visitors ahead, the hosts scored five goals in the space of 23 second-half minutes, with two-goal Jordan Livingston, Darren McDonald, Ashley Dixon and Matthew Metcalfe all on target.