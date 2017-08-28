Wearside League: Eleven’s heaven as West End maul Windscale, with Anthony Ross keeping up his prolific run

Have your say

Sunderland West End served up a memorable Bank Holiday weekend, with an 11-0 annihilation of Cumbrian hosts Windscale.

The Wearsiders were up for the game from the start and never looked back after Mark Catcheside made the breakthrough at the Falcon Complex.

Prolific marksman Anthony Ross kept up his impressive run with a four-goal haul, while Kev Gordon and Mark Robinson both had outstanding strikes in their well-taken doubles.

Jamie Fryatt and joint manager Barry Cook also got in on the act.

Victory took West End up to fourth place in the league.

Secretary Anthony Golden said: “We played really well and Anthony Ross is on fire at the moment.”

Joint manager Anthony Nelson added: “We were low after the defeat at home to Boldon CA last Wednesday, but really high after this result.”

Silksworth CW are fifth after a 5-2 home triumph against South Shields Reserves.

Nathan Renton gave the Wearsiders an early third-minute lead, only for Shields to equalise after 25 minutes, as youngster Leon McKeith, promoted from the Mariners’ Under-18 squad, notched

Renton restored the home side’s lead after 55 minutes and Adam Storey made it 3-1 soon after.

Storey extended the advantage to 4-1 on 75 minutes, before Matthew Lee got another goal back for the visitors.

However, Kieran Mitchell tapped home late on to secure all three points.

Boldon CA are sixth after a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Darlington Reserves.

After a goalless first half, Darlington took a 53rd-minute lead when Eddie Pearson’s shot found the net, but the equaliser came in the 76th minute when Ian Cox fired home an excellent free-kick.

Harton & Westoe CW came from behind to win at Annfield Plain.

The home side took the lead, with a 30th-minute strike from Carl Malpass.

Jason Pressling equalised five minutes later, and Cory Fenwick made it 2-1, just before the interval.

Annfield pushed on for an equaliser in the second half, however Kieren Laverick ensured victory for the South Tynesiders, making it 3-1 with just five minutes to go.

Coxhoe Athletic remain bottom, despite putting up a brave fight in a 2-0 home loss to second-placed Redcar Athletic. Michael Woodhouse and Adam Preston hit the Teessiders’ goals.

Wolviston moved top thanks to a fine 2-1 derby success at Hartlepool.

Junior Masandi opened the scoring when he ran onto a through ball to fire Wolviston ahead after 14 minutes.

Pool equalised after 76 minutes, when Jamie Tumilty lobbed the keeper, and they then pressed for a winner. However, Wolviston broke away in the 80th minute to bag the winner, with Famara Jatta on target.

Prudhoe Town won 4-1 at Stokesley SC, their second victory of the season to climb to 11th place.

Steven Foster made the breakthrough following a mix-up in defence just before the interval. Daniel Joseph hauled Stokesley back into the game with a fine 20-yarder, but Michael Calvert had Prudhoe back on top in the 66th minute.

Lee Garwood made it 3-1 and Adam Fletcher scored a killer fourth on 78 minutes.

Hebburn Town Reserves host Windscale tomorrow night, while the majority of clubs are in action on Wednesday.

Silksworth CW entertain Richmond Town at Silksworth Welfare Park, with a 7.30pm kick-off, while Sunderland West End are at home to South Shields Reserves at Ford Quarry (6.30pm).

Boldon CA head to Annfield Plain (6.30pm), Coxhoe have a tough task at Wolviston and Leam Rangers visit Harton and Westoe.