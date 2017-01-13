Wearside League: Cook and Nelson out to keep West End’s good run going

Sunderland West End aim to maintain their forward momentum when they entertain Wolviston at Ford Quarry tomorrow (2pm).

West End joint managers Barry Cook and Anthony Nelson said: “We have a full squad to choose from apart from Layton Chapman, who is banned. We just want to keep up a good run, having only lost one in the last five games.

“We are missing Niall Thubron and Aiden King through work and holiday, but we have a strong squad to choose from otherwise and hoping we can build on last week’s good performance and hopefully put a string of results together to move up the league.”

Visitors Wolviston have defender Daniel Lawson back, along with club skipper and defender Shaun Gregory, who has had a short family holiday.

New signings Dimitri Kehi and midfielder Anthony McCardle will keep their places.

Ashbrooke Belford House head to fifth-placed Boldon CA.

Belford House have Callum Hope on a trial at Tranmere Rovers, WHILE Callum Charlton has left the club to join the Navy and Kieron Stokoe has sore ankle ligaments.

Connor O’Neil is away on holiday and Dale Wells is still injured.

However, they have Stephen Bogie and Harry Graham back from suspension, along with Jordon Stewart and Shaun Fisk.

Boldon manager Paul Mossa welcomes back Adam Drysdale, Dominic Mossa and Dan Nolan, who all missed last week’s win.

Silksworth CW, in fourth place, travel to Prudhoe Town.

Manager Andy Stobbart has doubts over Michael McCoy and Andrew Donnelly, while long-term absentee David Stevens is still out.

Over the holiday period, Silksworth trimmed their squad down, with Carl Burns and Craig Stewart both joining Durham Alliance Combination League title chasers Hall Farm.

Stobbart said: “Both are young hard-working players who want first-team action.

“The squad we have at the moment means no one can be guaranteed a place, such is the competition and so, reluctantly, I’ve said yes to them going, especially as they are Silksworth lads.

“The good news is that Josh Perry has re-joined the club from Northern League football. A young left-back, he started last week in the win over Harton.”

Seaham Red Star Reserves, beaten by Richmond Town last week, entertain another high-flying side, with Redcar Athletic their visitors.

Redcar have added quality to their squad with the signing of Sam Garvie from Billingham Synthonia and he marked his appearance as a substitute with a goal last week for the Seasiders.

Defender David Abel is suspended for three games and winger Adam Preston, since returning to the club in mid-November, has managed to score five goals in five league games despite playing on the left wing, rather than his former central attacking position.

It’s likely the same 14-man squad that faced Stokesley SC last week will travel to Seaham, but Joel Callender and Luke Woodall could be available.

Annfield Plain welcome Leam Rangers to Derwent Park and assistant manager Chris Connell said: “We’ve got pretty much a full squad to choose from.

“Gavin Lisle and Paul Oxley are back from suspension. We’re hoping to get off to a good start and looking to start the second half of the season strong, and finish stronger than the first half.”

Table-toppers Jarrow travel to Stokesley SC without the services of forwards Peter Kane and Ross Macauley due to work commitments, whilst Aaron Kah is doubtful.

Max Kirkham is definitely ruled out for the trip to North Yorkshire. Stokesley are missing Jordan Rivis, Tim Sharples, Tom Ellis, Connor Campbell and Connor Hardman.

Jarrow boss Dave Bell said: “We have played Stokesley twice already this season, beating them at home in the league, but we were beaten in a cup tie away.

“This is a really important game for us as we look to build on last week’s excellent performance.

“We have full respect for Stokesley knowing that we have already been beaten on their ground, so we know this game will be difficult.

“If we can play as well as we did last week and continue with our hard work then we have a chance of coming away with a win. What we do know is that we cannot let the standard we set last week drop.”

South Shields Reserves are away to Hartlepool.

Shields secretary Philip Reay said: “We should have a full squad to choose from apart from Anthony Callaghan, who will return to the first team as he was cup tied, so had a run-out for the Reserves last week.

“Hartlepool are a very good side and it will be a difficult game, but, with a full squad to select from, we’re hopeful of getting a result.”

Pool have Luke Naylor returning from suspension, while Callum Short is added to the squad.

Windscale host Darlington 1883 Reserves and should have defender Dan Morgan finally back from his Far Eastern holiday, while midfielder Laurie Black, who missed last week’s game due to work, will also be in the squad.

Striker Brad Dryden and wide man Dean Fox will have fitness tests.

Coxhoe Athletic, fresh from an impressive 5-2 league win at Ashbrooke Belford House to open the new year, have a tough task in the TWR Shipowners’ Cup at home to high-flying Richmond Town (1.30pm).

Coxhoe secretary Paul Charlton said: “We should have a fully fit squad, apart from Neil Charlton who has a back injury.

“It’s going to be a tough game against Richmond and it’s a big game for us as we’ve never won this cup. We are in form ourselves lately, so it should be a good game.”

Richmond are hopeful that centre-half Sam Grainger will return after recovering from a sickness bug, but midfielder Stephen Butterworth misses out due to a hamstring strain picked up in last week’s win at Seaham Red Star Reserves.

Left-back Michael Gunnell is still missing with his knee injury, but defender Mark Hemingway returns to the squad after missing last weekend due to work commitments.

Bottom club Harton and Westoe CW face the long trip west to meet Cleator Moor Celtic in a second round Monkwearmouth Charity Cup tie.

The visitors will be without the suspended Wess Brown. Steve Usher, Cory and Jordon Fenwick have work commitments, but Dan Keith returns to the squad after missing last week’s game.

Cleator Moor are likely to be unchanged, though Bradley Rooney and Leigh Dunn are contending for recalls.