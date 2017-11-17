Wearside League: Confident West End out to stop fellow high-fliers Redcar making it a perfect 10

Sunderland West End are raring to go in tomorrow’s match off the day at home to Redcar Athletic.

The Ford Quarry men, fresh from a 3-0 midweek derby victory against Silksworth CW, are fifth ahead of the battle with third-top Redcar (2pm).

Assistant manager Anthony Nelson said: “Kieron Martin and Anthony Ross are out injured, while Adam Drysdale is suspended for the match, however, Nathan Burrell is back following work commitments.

“They (Redcar) are above us in the league and certainly one of best sides this season, so it’s going to be a hard game.

“They have won nine on the trot, but we are on form ourselves and could do with a win, to close the gap at the top.”

Redcar manager Steve Connolly will be hoping not to have to make too many changes to the side that took apart Hebburn Town Reserves in last Saturday’s Monkwearmouth Cup tie.

He said: “Chris Bivens and Joshua Cooper, are both struggling to be fit, but Adam Preston returns after injury and, with Jordan Rivis, Sam Webster, Michael Woodhouse, Daniel Drazdauskas and Jack Simpson all likely to be available, our best form of defence, could be attack!”

Silksworth CW visit Harton and Westoe CW at the Miners Welfare Ground.

The game is sure to be hotly contested by two sides who sit alongside each other in mid-table.

Silksworth will have midfielder Michael McVay returning from an ankle injury and striker Stephen Moody back from a hamstring injury, while forward Nathan Renton will be subject to a late fitness test on a niggling muscle strain.

Manager Andrew Stobbart said: “We have put some good results together recently, in both league and cup games.

“We want to continue winning games so that we can make a push up the table, prior to the Christmas break.

“Games at Harton and Westoe are always close and competitive, so we will need to be well up for this fixture.”

Confident Wolviston, in sixth place, are at home to league leaders Cleator Moor Celtic in an intriguing clash.

Defenders Nathan Bonar and Spencer Nicholson return for the Metcalfe Park men, but they still miss long-term injury victims Stewart Bath, the club captain, and midfielder David Johnson.

Manager Steve Cook said: “We have now scored 24 goals in our last four games, so our confidence is sky high at present and there could not be a better time to play the champions elect Cleator.

“It will be a measure of how far we have come over the last few weeks.”

The Cumbrians needed a last-gasp goal to beat Windscale in midweek.

Elsewhere, Leam Rangers head south to Stokesley SC, while bottom club Windscale host Darlington Reserves.

Prudhoe Town, who were unable to raise a team for last week’s visit to Leam Rangers, have called off their scheduled match against Coxhoe Athletic.

Boldon CA are on the road to Hartlepool tomorrow (2pm), with a place in the Total Sport Alan Hood Charity Cup final up for grabs.

Boldon manager Paul Mossa has goalkeeper Andrew Hunter available for the big semi-final, as he has recovered from a bout of sickness which made him have to be substituted after just five minutes of last week’s win over Stokesley.

Centre-back Jonny Gage did not get the match fitness he needed, as he had to go in goal, but he will look to have a full game in defence.

Mossa has wing-back Daniel Nolan available again after missing a few games with work.

Hosts Hartlepool have Luke Naylor, Elliot Coils and Kieran Campbell all returning to the squad, after injury and work commitments, as they look to reach their first domestic cup final.

In the other semi-final, Hebburn Town Reserves welcome Richmond Town to the Hebburn Sports Ground.

Manager Kevin Bolam said: “Joe Warren and Jamie Lawson are unavailable this week, but I am hoping for a win and looking forward to the first semi-final of the season, but it will be a tough game.”

Richmond are without the cup-tied Dave Gibson and the injured Nathan Simpson and Kalumn Holbrook.

Boss Jonathan Kellett hopes for better news on Jason Newall and Lois Benoit, while Sean Thompson, Chris Pattison and Sam Pickersgill are back in contention.