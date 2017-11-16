Wearside League: Butler doubles up again to secure derby triumph for West End

Sunderland West End eased to a 3-0 derby triumph at Silksworth CW to maintain their impressive TWR Bifolds Wearside League campaign last night.

The Ford Quarry men never looked back after going ahead with a second-minute strike from John Butler.

Robert Hall doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time.

Silksworth kept battling, but they were killed off in the 70th minute, when Butler bagged his second goal of the game, completing a slightly flattering success.

West End remain in fifth place but are now just a point behind fourth-top Boldon CA, with three games in hand.

West End are back in action on Saturday when they entertain third-placed Redcar Athletic in an attractive clash, with the Teessiders four points better off.

South Shields Reserves edged a tight match 1-0 at home to Hartlepool, securing their sixth win of the season.

The winning goal came in the 76th minute, when Jermaine Francois finished well from 10 yards.

Shields had goalkeeper Jack Ramage to thank for the win, as he saved a penalty from Jamie Tumilty, with five minutes remaining.

Table-toppers Cleator Moor Celtic moved four points clear thanks to a hard-earned 2-1 Cumbrian derby triumph against Windscale, but they left it very late to secure the victory.

Dean Fox fired the bottom-placed visitors ahead after just five minutes, but Ryan Hall equalised from the penalty spot and, with seconds remaining, Hall fired home Celtic’s winner.