Wearside League: Butler at the double as West End delight bosses with cup success against Cleator Moor

Sunderland West End knocked league leaders Cleator Moor Celtic out of the Monkwearmouth Charity Cup in style on Saturday, running out deserved 3-1 winners.

After a slow start to the match, the game at Ford Quarry burst into life when West End were awarded a 40th minute penalty.

Brad Wilson failed to score from the spot, but John Butler was on hand and followed up on the rebound to put the Wearsiders on top.

The Cumbrians were level by the break, though, as a good team move was finished off by a powerful Darren Johnston header.

In the second half, Butler scored his second to put West End back in front when he neatly beat his defender and sidefooted home and they added a vital third goal on the hour, courtesy of Bryan Norton’s header.

Joint manager Anthony Nelson, whose side reached the final last year, said: “Obviously we are pleased to go through to the next round with a superb result against a top team, who are a pleasure to watch at times.

“We were carrying a few injuries today and had to utilise the squad and the players that came in, did ever so well.

“We have played Cleator Moor three times this season now and won two of those games, and on the day we are a match for anybody.

“I personally think we can catch them up in the league as well, if we maintain our attitude that was shown on Saturday and more consistency in our play.”

Silksworth CW edged through, beating visitors Hartlepool 3-2 in an entertaining tie.

After a goalless first half, the game burst into life in the 47th minute, when Silksworth took the lead through Brandon Alderson.

Eight minutes later, Jonathan Hodgson doubled their lead.

Mike Snowdon pulled one back for the visitors after 70 minutes, but, five minutes before the end, David Stevens restored Silksworth’s two-goal advantage.

Although Pool scored again in the closing seconds, through Jamie Tumilty, Silksworth held on for the victory.

Hebburn Town Reserves lost 4-0 to fellow high-fliers Redcar Athletic.

Chris Bivens shot the Teessiders into a fifth-minute lead and they went 2-0 up after 27 minutes, courtesy of Bryan Stewart’s penalty.

Redcar soon went 3-0 up, with Stuart Brown’s close-range header. Adam Preston completed the scoring on 88 minutes when he fired a 25-yarder into the top right-hand corner of the net.

Coxhoe Athletic succumbed 4-1 at Windscale.

Ryan Byrne put the Cumbrians ahead on 10 minutes, and they were soon two up as Laurie Black shot past keeper Peter Charlton.

Lewis Jolly bagged the third after 20 minutes, but Peter Brown gave Coxhoe a lifeline on the half hour. Darren Reynolds finished Athletic off with Windscale’s fourth in the 88th minute.

South Shields Reserves were beaten 3-1 by visitors Annfield Plain.

Plain just needed two minutes to make the breakthrough, with Kai Hewitson capitalising on a loose pass to fire past keeper Jack Ramage.

Plain doubled their lead on 28 minutes when a long ball from goalkeeper Michael Allan was well controlled by Hewitson, who slotted home.

Hewitson completed his hat-trick in style on the stroke of half-time, volleying home a cross from the right.

Shields managed a late consolation, with Graham Stephenson heading home.

Leam Rangers’ tie at home to Prudhoe Town was postponed.

There were only two league matches played.

Fourth-placed Boldon CA moved within three points of third-top Redcar Athletic thanks to a resounding 6-0 success at Stokesley SC.

Boldon took the lead on 31 minutes, when Frankie Hucks opened the scoring, and they ran riot in the second half, hitting five further goals as Tom West, Shaun Graham, Daniel Dunbar and a brace from striker Adam Bell saw off the hosts.

Wolviston climbed to sixth, following a 4-2 win at Darlington Reserves.

Philip Otele’s impressive overhead bicycle kick put Wolviston ahead on 17 minutes, and Tony Johnson broke clear to beat keeper Joseph Forbes for 2-0.

James Beauchamp cut the deficit with a 39th-minute penalty, after Kehi Daon was brought down, but Wolviston regained their two-goal cushion, when Mark Lilley headed home a corner.

Darlo immediately responded with Tom Young’s stunning strike from 25 yards, but Wolviston sealed the deal at 4-2 when Otele stroked home his second of the day.

Richmond Town comfortably beat Fishburn Park 3-0 in the North Riding Cup, with Wayne Gredziak’s classy double and a debut strike from 16-year-old Nathan Simpson doing the damage.