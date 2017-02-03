Wearside League: Bosses excited as West End look to clinch first ever cup final place

Sunderland West End expect a tough test in their Monkwearmouth Cup semi-final away to Prudhoe Town tomorrow (1.30pm kick-off).

West End’s joint manager, Anthony Nelson, is excited by the chance to secure the club’s first ever final.

He said: “We are in the semi-final and have a full squad apart from Luke Bell and Mark Catcheside.

“Top goalscorer Barry Turton is back from work commitments and Matty Halliday is hoping to keep his place in the team after showing some great form in the last few games.”

Nelson warned his men: “It will be a really hard game.

“Prudhoe are a really good side at home and every semi-final is tough. We need to be on our best form if we’re looking to get to the final.

“Hopefully we’ll get there as it will be our first, so this would be a great achievement.”

Joint manager Barry Cook added: “We are expecting a tough game against a well-organised Prudhoe team, but we’re looking forward to the challenge and hopefully will book our place in the final.

“It promises to be a good game.”

Two of the league title challengers clash in a second round tie as Redcar Athletic entertain Richmond Town.

Athletic welcome back Joe Bennett, Joe Blackburn, Chris Bivens, Peter Passman and Anthony Jones, who were all unavailable last week.

The Dalesmen miss Sean Radford (shoulder injury), Michael Gunnell (knee injury), Chris Pattison and Joshua Knox (ankle injuries) and forward Scott Ryan (hamstring strain) all set to miss out. However, new signings Damon Reaks, a striker, and goalkeeper Harry Wray are both available.