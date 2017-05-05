Wearside League: Boldon CA fired up to seal top-five finish

Boldon CA can clinch a top-five finish by beating Ashbrooke Belford House in tomorrow’s final TWR Bifolds Wearside League match for both clubs (2.30pm).

Boldon manager Paul Mossa hopes that captain Aron Burn, midfielder Tom West and full-back Aron Williams all return.

Liam Mulvane, who scored his first goal for the club last week, Daniel Dunbar and William Whitehead are all pushing for starts as Boldon look to leapfrog Silksworth CW into fifth place.

Champions Jarrow end their successful campaign with a home match against Richmond Town at Perth Green. Jarrow miss ankle injury victim Darren Morton and Liam Bayles (unavailable), but boss Dave Bell is eager to finish off with a win,

Bell said: “The lads have been brilliant all season and their work-rate consistently phenomenal and we want to end the season that way.

“We are hoping that we can attract a good crowd to come along and join us in our celebrations when we are presented with the league winners’ trophy.

“This has been an incredible season for everyone involved with Jarrow, on and off the pitch. Everyone’s hard work has been rewarded with our success. We hope to end the season on a winning note but know it will be tough.”

Richmond have Chris Pattison, Sam Grainger and Simon Pinkney back, but Scott Ryan (hamstring) is out.

Runners-up Redcar Athletic, who beat Sunderland West End to lift the Monkwearmouth Cup on Monday, host Harton and Westoe CW.

Andy Jennings, Chris Bivens, Peter Passman, James Swann, Sam Garvie and Joel Callender all missed the cup final but return to boost boss Steve Connolly.

Cleator Moor Celtic, in fourth place, host Hartlepool, who miss skipper Paul Moss.