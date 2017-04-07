Wearside League: Ashbrooke Belford House seek morale-booster ahead of big Good Friday cup final date

Ashbrooke Belford House are hoping for a morale-boosting victory in their last match ahead of the Good Friday Durham County Trophy final.

The Wearsiders, who have endured a disappointing run of results to slip to 16th place, are building up for next weekend’s final showdown with table-toppers Jarrow at Eppleton CW by welcoming Prudhoe Town to Silksworth tomorrow.

Manager Stuart Burton said: “We welcome back Steven Bogie, Mark Curry and Jordan Stewart.

“The only player missing will be Harry Graham, who is away on holiday.

“It’s a big game for us, looking for a win to bounce back. We have a final game next week, on Good Friday, so looking for some confidence to go into that.

“Hopefully we’ll get a win and onto a run to end the season on a high.”

Silksworth CW, who dropped back to fifth place when Boldon CA won in midweek, are away to South Shields Reserves and will aim to avenge last month’s 2-0 home defeat.

Silksworth secretary David Steele said: “The good news is that, last week, Andrew Stobbart became Silksworth’s most successful manager by achieving 61 points, beating the record of previous manager Scott Cameron, who had amassed 58 points.

“The disappointing news is that with Seaham Red Star possibly dropping out of the league, we may have six points taken off us, taking Andrew back down to 55 points.”

Stobbart, looking ahead to the trip to Shields, said: “We got back to winning ways (against Stokesley last weekend) after two successive defeats.

“Michael McVay, Adam Storey and Dan Martin are all available once again and we have no injuries now that Dan’s back.”

Shields secretary Philip Reay said: “Manager Kevin Bolam is hoping to have Ewan Simpson and Ryan Bolam available – they picked up knocks last Saturday, but will hopefully be fit.

“We beat Silksworth a couple of weeks ago, so it would be nice to do a double over them.”

Sunderland West End travel to Wolviston and will have a full strength squad to choose from.

Manager Barry Cook said: “We are expecting a tough physical game as usual against them.”

Wolviston will again give run-outs to their three successful debutants from last week, in defender Abobakari Jabbi Kebbeh from Spain, midfielder Daon Yrus Kehi from Ivory Coast and striker Famara Jatta from Gambia.

Manager Steve Cook said: “For these three young men to come into the side so late in the season is testament to the fact as to what fine players they are.

“It was particularly good to see Famara score such a fine goal against Ashbrooke Belford House last week and we hope we can keep the run going against West End.”

Fourth-top Boldon CA travel to Stokesley SC and manager Paul Mossa can call on four players who were cup-tied last week: goalkeeper Brett Wilson, centre back Neil Crammon, centre-forward Adam Drysdale and Cameron Foster.

James Pickering has started to have light treatment on his foot injury and Boldon hope that he will return before the end of the season.

Coxhoe Athletic, in 10th place, host Annfield Plain at Beechfield Park.

Home manager Paul Cooper said: “We have a full strength squad and it’s always tough when you play them – they’re a determined team.

“If we play anything like we have for the last two or three games, we can get a good result. We have also signed Mark Brown from South Shields, after playing them last Wednesday, who will be available for this game.”

Leaders Jarrow, 15 points clear at the top, will look to regain winning ways at third-top Richmond Town.

Jarrow have Grant Pressling and Liam Bayles missing and have injury doubts over Jonny Hirst, David Smith, Josh Allen and Max Kirkham.

Manager Dave Bell said: “This is another big game for us and one where we need our lads to pick themselves up again, following our disappointing result in midweek to Redcar.

“They have great character and desire and I am confident we will bounce back, but Richmond have been superb this season and we will need to be at our best.”

Richmond will be without centre-half Simon Pinkney and influential midfielder Josh Knox, who are both on a stag weekend. Forward Colin Anderson and midfielder Dan Caisley returnafter missing last week’s win against Boldon due to illness.

Leam Rangers take the long trip to Windscale with what could be their strongest squad of the season.

The return of goalkeeper Neil Postlethwaite and defender Peter Bryson adds quality and experience to their youthful squad.

Windscale boss David Wilkinson has no major issues. Centre-half Dan Morgan may be the only one player missing because of work, while midfielder Ray Sempill, who has just completed the three peaks challenge for charity, is set for a place on the bench.

Redcar Athletic and Cleator Moor Celtic meet at Green Lane (2pm) to decide who will play Richmond Town in the final of the TWR Shipowners Charity Cup.

Redcar’s club captain Lance Skelton, who missed Wednesday’s away top-of-the-table victory over Jarrow due to work commitments, should be available to return.

Joel Callender, Joe Blackburn, Chris Atkinson and Chris Bivens could all still be missing, though, due to a combination of work commitments and long-term injuries which have prevented all four from playing for a number of weeks.

However, they have a number of attacking options, with Adam Preston, Sam Garvie, two-goal midweek hero Anthony Jones and Lewis Wood all fit and eager for starting places.