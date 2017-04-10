Wearside League: Ashbrooke Belford House lift spirits ahead of Good Friday cup final

Ashbrooke Belford House claimed a confidence-boosting victory to lift spirits for Friday’s cup final.

Belford ended a disappointing losing run with a hard-earned 2-1 victory at home to Prudhoe Town and can now look forward with real enthusiasm for Friday morning’s Durham County Trophy final against table-topping Jarrow at Eppleton CW (11am kick-off).

Lee Harrison curled in a great free-kick from 25 yards for the Wearsiders’ opener, and he then volleyed home the second, five minutes later.

Although Gary Waters fired in a 35-yard screamer with two minutes left, giving Prudhoe a late lifeline, Ashbrooke held on for three much-needed points.

Sunderland West End lost 2-1 at lowly Wolviston, who completed a league double following a 2-1 victory at Ford Quarry in mid-February.

Yet it all started so well for West End, as Jordan Cook gave them a second-minute lead.

Wolviston equalised through Stewart Bath’s first-half strike, and they sealed all three points in the 77th minute, when, following a goalmouth scramble, the ball fell to Nathan Bayes, who smashed the ball home.

Boldon CA remain in fourth place after they came from behind twice to secure a 2-2 at Stokesley SC.

A Craig Winter header gave the home side the lead, but Adam Bell equalised.

Jordan Rivis restored Stokesley’s lead at half-time, but Shaun Carroll made it 2-2, with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Silksworth CW in fifth, also drew, 1-1 at South Shields Reserves, who took the lead through Jonathan Hope after two minutes.

Silksworth equalised on the half hour mark to earn a point.

Coxhoe Athletic walloped Annfield Plain by 8-0, with Kyle Morris helping himself to five of them.

Robert Thompson scored twice and Dominic James completed the rout.

Leaders Jarrow need one more point to secure promotion, after they won 2-0 at third-placed Richmond Town.

Jonny Hirst’s free-kick from 25 yards gave them a fourth-minute lead, and it remained tight to the break.

Jarrow needed only three minutes of the second half to double their lead.

Sam Grainger handled the ball on the line in desperately trying to keep out Andy Wilkinson’s shot and was sent off for the offence. Stevie Graham killed off Richmond, firing home the resulting penalty.

Leam Rangers defeated lowly Windscale 2-1.

The Gateshead side took the lead in the 55th minute through Carl Taylor and Anthony Huddart lobbed home the second. Matthew Metcalfe reduced the arrears two minutes from time, but Leam held on for the victory.

Cleator Moor Celtic will play Richmond Town in the TWR Shipowners Charity Cup final, after a 1-0 semi-final win at Redcar Athletic.

The all-important goal came in the 53rd minute, when Callum Birdsall fired low into the net from 20 yards, beating goalkeeper Dan Harrison.