Washington FC plea for help as Northern League club faces uncertain future

Northern League side Washington FC are appealing for help – or may go out of business in their 70th year.

The long-standing club have been forced to resign from the league as they face an uncertain future.

Club officials are hoping to rescind the resignation before the league’s AGM, but only if they get enough support from the community.

A club statement said: “Washington Football Club are urgently looking for help to save the team as they strive to keep top-quality non-league football going in the town.

“The club have been forced to submit a letter of resignation from the Ebac Northern League, but have an opportunity to withdraw the letter if help can be found.

“For many years, a small group of volunteers have been running the club, but that number has dwindled of late and as the 2016/2017 season was ending, it was increasingly obvious that help off the pitch was needed to keep the Northern League side going.

“The secretary (Barry Spendley) and chairman (Derek Armstrong) have been with the club for more than 30 years, joining as players and continuing in administrative roles after their playing days ended. Both now have medical issues which require attention and will restrict their future involvement.

“Volunteers are needed to take over/assist with the main roles of running the Northern League side, as well as others to carry out match day duties, media activities, fundraising etc.

“In addition to the senior side, the club also has three junior teams playing in the Russell Foster Youth Leagues. The Northern League team play home fixtures at the Nissan Sports & Leisure Complex, which has excellent facilities for both players and spectators. The management of the Complex have been wonderful in helping raise funds and assisting with the running of the team. However, they can only help so much, with the club itself needing to recruit more volunteers and generate more funds to carry the club forward.

“The support of local business is a vital part of raising funds and is very much welcomed and appreciated. As well as putting something back into their community, businesses have a great chance to raise their profile and have their name displayed at the ground, on teamwear which is seen throughout the North-East, and in the press and social media outlets. There are excellent packages available for all businesses who would like to be associated with Washington Football Club.

“Anyone interested in joining the club to take on/assist with administrative functions, or companies wishing to get involved in sponsorship opportunities can e-mail the chairman on derek.armstrong1@ntlworld.com.”

Washington were formed in 1947 and play in Division One of the Northern League.