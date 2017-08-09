Two wins out of two for impressive Spennymoor Town

Have your say

Spennymoor Town made it two wins out of two in the National League North Division with last night’s 3-2 success at FC United of Manchester.

Defender Kallum Griffiths’s deflected free-kick, a brilliant curling effort from Andrew Johnson and Glen Taylor’s header from a Matty Dixon corner did the damage for Jason Ainsley’s men, who beat Stockport in their opener.

Blyth Spartans suffered a second loss, going down 2-0 to York City in front of a 1,373-strong Croft Park crowd. Jon Parkin and Sean Newton scored.