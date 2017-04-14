Tudhoe Black Horse pick Up Over-40s’ Robson-Pattison Cup#

Tudhoe Black Horse picked up the first silverware of the season, edging a 1-0 win over Heaton Stannington in the Premier Division’s Robson-Pattison Cup final at Wearmouth CW.

A tight first half saw Heaton start the stronger and enjoyed long periods of possession without being able to convert their chances.

It was a different story in the second half. A couple of indecisive moments by both keepers could have changed the game, but both sets of forwards failed to capitalise.

The defining moment arose when, faced with three defenders, Tudhoe man of the match Wayne Edgecumbe was allowed to run across the box and steal enough space before curling the ball into the top right corner of the net for the only goal.

Tudhoe’s victory made amends for defeat in last year’s final.