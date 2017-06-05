Tough start to Northern League campaign awaits Ryhope CW

Ryhope CW face a daunting start to the new Ebac Northern League Division One season in August.

The league campaign kicks off with midweek matches, and Gary Pearson’s Ryhope side face a tough trip to Consett on Tuesday, August 8 before visiting North Shields on Saturday, August 12.

They then tackle two of the promoted clubs, Stockton Town and Billingham Synthonia, before another testing away game, at Whitley Bay.

Sunderland RCA begin with two home matches, against Penrith, who provided their final opposition this term, and neighbours Washington. The Mechanics visit Whitley Bay on opening night before heading to Meadow Park.

Seaham Red Star have a hectic start, with a Thursday night trip to Newcastle Benfield, and then hosting Marske two days later.

In Division Two, newly-relegated Chester-le-Street entertain Willington on August 8, while Easington Colliery visit Whickham the same night, Durham City’s first fixture will be at their new adopted home of Willington, when they play Heaton Stannington.

Ryhope CW’s first five games

Aug 8: Consett (a)

Aug 12: North Shields (a)

Aug 15: Stockton Town (h)

Aug 19: Billingham Synthonia (a)

Aug 22: Whitley Bay (a)

Seaham Red Star’s first five games

Aug 10: Newcastle Benfield (a)

Aug 12: Marske United (h)

Aug 15: Newton Aycliffe (h)

Aug 19: Team Northumbria (a)

Aug 22: Bishop Auckland (h)

Sunderland RCA’s first five games

Aug 8: Penrith (h)

Aug 12: Washington (h)

Aug 15: Marske Utd (a)

Aug 19: Morpeth Town (h)

Aug 22: Team Northumbria (h)

Washington’s first five games

Aug 8: Whitley Bay (a)

Aug 12: Sunderland RCA (a)

Aug 15: Dunston UTS (h)

Aug 19: Jarrow Roofing (h)

Aug 23: North Shields (h)

Chester-le-Street’s first five games

Aug 8: Willington (h)

Aug 12: Bedlington Terriers (a)

Aug 15: Blyth Town (a)

Aug 19: Crook Town (h)

Aug 23: Ryton & Crawcrook (a)

Easington Colliery’s first five games

Aug 8: Whickham (a)

Aug 12: Jarrow (a)

Aug 17: Durham City (h)

Aug 19: Esh Winning (h)

Aug 22: Tow Law Town (a)

First-week Division One fixtures, Tuesday, August 8: Consett v Ryhope CW, Dunston UTS v Shildon, Jarrow Roofing v Bishop Auckland, Newton Aycliffe v Ashington, Sunderland RCA v Penrith, Whitley Bay v Washington

Wednesday, August 9: Billingham Synthonia v Marske United, North Shields v Team Northumbria, Stockton Town v Morpeth Town

Thursday, August 10: Newcastle Benfield v Seaham Red Star

First-week Division Two fixtures, Tuesday, August 8: Bedlington Terriers v Brandon United, Chester-le-Street v Willington, Durham City v Heaton Stannington, Northallerton Town v Jarrow, Tow Law Town v West Allotment Celtic, Whickham v Easington Colliery

Wednesday, August 9: Crook Town v Darlington RA, Esh Winning v Blyth Town, Guisborough Town v Alnwick Town, Hebburn Town v Thornaby, Ryton & Crawcrook Albion v Billingham Town