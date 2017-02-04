Today’s Over-40s League results

Hylton CW consolidated top spot in Division One of the Sunderland & District Mill View SC Over-40s League today, thanks to a convincing 3-0 victory away to Coxhoe Red Lion.

Today’s results – Division One: Coxhoe Red Lion 0 Hylton CW 3, Dubmire 1 Grindon Broadway 5, St Mary’s College 1 Easington CIU 1

Division Two: Cobblers Hall 6 Hartlepool Catholic Club 0, Horden Sportsmans 7 The Philadelphia 1, John Hogg Funerals 2 The Milbourne Arms 1, Wallsend Boys Club 4 Durham Stonebridge3

Division Three: Durham County Strollers 3 Rolls-Royce 2, Houghton Cricket 0 Willow Pond 2, Redcar Old Boys 5 Washington JFC Biddick Inn 2, Redcar Town 5 Hartlepool Stag & Monkey 1, Shildon Grey Horse 2 Wingate Cons 5

Division Four: Hartlepool Tech 1 Durham County 1, Hartlepool Veterans 1 Heighington Bay Horse 0, Roseberry Grange 6 Colonel Prior 1, Sedgefield 2 Wearmouth Old Boys 4, Trimdon Veterans 1 Billingham Vets 3

Kip Watson Villa Real Cup: Blakelaw Social Club 1 Heaton Stannington 0, Consett 4 Washington Victoria Inn 3, Darlington Shuttle and Loom v Seaham Marlborough, Dormans 1 South Shields 2, Ferryhill Greyhound v Mill View SC, Hartlepool Touchdown 2 Tudhoe Black Horse 0, Hebburn Town 3 Newcastle East End 4, North Shields Pineapple 3 Red House WMC 5, Pelton Crown Inn 1 Cramlington Burton House 3, Stanley 2 Ryhope Foresters 4, Thornley Celtic 1 Penshaw Catholic Club 7, Wallsend Community 2 South Shields Catholic Club 0, Wearmouth CW 2 CSSC Darsley Park 1, Whitley Bay Seahorse 4 Richmond Town 5, Woodhorn Lane 3 Hartlepool Gillen Arms 4