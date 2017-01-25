Thear misery for Mechanics as Dunston sent Washington crashing out of League Cup

Washington endured a chastening exit from the Ebac Northern League’s Brooks Mileson Memorial League Cup last night.

Dunston UTS hammered the Mechanics 5-1 to progress to the quarter-finals.

The Tynesiders opened the scoring in the 18th minute when they were awarded a penalty and veteran Steve Bowey stepped up to beat Washington goalkeeper Daniel Mullen

It was 2-0 five minutes before the break, when Daniel Burrell slotted home.

The Mechanics suffered a killer blow two minutes later, as Liam Thear beat Mullen to the ball and tapped into an empty net . Any hopes of a second-half revival were finished off in the 51st minute when Thear scored his second with a cross-shot, and he completed a memorable hat-trick on 70 minutes, firing in from long range.

Gary Walsh headed home an 89th minute consolation for Washington, who must turn their attentions back to the fight for Division One safety, although they have no match this weekend.

Their next match is scheduled to be a relegation six-pointer at home to Guisborough on February 4.

In the Ernest Armstrong Memorial Cup, Billingham Town and Billingham Synthonia both secured semi-final places.

Town defeated Stockton Town 1-0, thanks to an 18th-minute Joe Carter strike.

Synthonia outplayed Bedlington Terriers to win 7-2.

Macauley Langstaff’s hat-trick, backed by doubles from ex-Ryhope CW striker Conor Winter and Nathan Mulligan, did the damage. Nathan Graham and Kyle Oliver hit Bedlington’s goals.

Tonight, the remaining quarter-finals see Durham City visiting Brandon United and Willington entertaining holders Northallerton.