Sunderland West End make it two out of two in pre-season as Keithley cracker sees off Brandon United in thriller

Sunderland West End made it two wins out of two in pre-season with a 4-3 friendly victory over Northern League club Brandon United on Saturday.

The Wearside League hosts were never behind in an entertaining clash on the 4G pitch at Silksworth Complex.

Mark Catcheside’s penalty, Brad Forster’s excellent header and a brilliant solo effort from Keiron Martin were all cancelled out in turn by Brandon before David Keithley hit a classy winner

Alex White and Michael Hepplewhite were among the scorers as Chester-le-Street drew 3-3 at Birtley Town.

Spennymoor Town, warming up for their National League North campaign, eased to a 4-0 victory at Northern League Billingham Town.

Rob Ramshaw, Graeme Armstrong and two-goal Mark Anderson guided Jason Ainsley’s side to victory, building up to their attractive first competitive match at home to Stockport County on August 5.

Adam Burnicle hit both goals as Shildon beat Darlington 2-0 in front of a 390-strong crowd at Dean Street, while Nathan Fisher converted a penalty as West Auckland fought back to draw 1-1 with National League North outfit Blyth Spartans, who led with Adam Wrightson’s fine opener.

Mattie Moffat, Michael Hoganson and James Fairley steered Bishop Auckland home 3-0 at Willington. Lee Mason and Joe Kerridge secured a 2-1 win for North Shields at Seaton Delaval.

Jarrow Roofing were sunk 3-0 at Scottish club Selkirk, though keeper Shaun Newbrook made some fine saves on his debut and fellow newcomer David Palmer made his bow, coming off the bench in the second half.

Macaulay Langstaff, Kieran Green, with a stunning strike, and Tom White saw Gateshead defeat a Motherwell XI 3-2, with Ryan Bowman and Andy Rose responding late on, in front of a crowd of 553, with 264 travelling fans.