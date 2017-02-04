Sunderland Sunday League: Willow hopes gone for a Burton as 17-goal romp takes House top

The Burton House recorded one of the highest scores recorded this season, claiming a emphatic 17-2 win at home to Willow Pond to move into top spot in Division One.

David Paul and Martin Hope hit four goals each, man of the match Callum Hope plundered a hat-trick and Paul “Delta” Wardle scored a brace.

Further goals from Chris Bewick, Kieran Moan, Kev Humble and Anthony Jones finished the avalanche of goals.

Kyle Reay and James Brunt bagged Willow’s consolations, with Anthony Davis their top man.

A last-gasp winner for Ashbrooke Sports Club silenced the cocky Board Inn players as they edged home 6-5 in dramatic fashion to rise to third place.

Clarke Sanderson’s goal, plus doubles from Jordan Dagg and Michael Wharton, had Board Inn cruising.

But Ashbrooke rallied and braces from Jordan Ridley and Graham Swinney, backed by strikes from Josh Perry and Clark Stead snatched the points from the visitors’ grasp.

Matthew Teasdale was outstanding for Ashbrooke, with Matthew Harrison best for Board.

Steven Devlin hit a great hat-trick on his debut for Redhouse Last Orders to down the Royal Marine lads.

Aidan Raeburn put the Mariners in front, but deadly Devlin ran the show to seal a deserved 3-1 away success. Andrew Arnold also impressed for Redhouse, who have given a timely boost to their survival chances, while Peter Marshall was the pick of the home side.

TC Plastics are losing ground on the leading pack after they dropped points away to Ryhope Top House in a 2-2 draw, slipping to fourth as a result.

Paul Brooke’s double had the Top House looking comfortable, but the Plasticmen rescued a precious point thanks to strikes from Connor O’Neill and Kieran Stokoe.

Kieron Stokoe shone for Plastics, with Josh Winthrop top man for Top House

Hendon let a lead slip to allow Oddies back in the game to earn a point in a 4-4 draw.

Star man Martin Thompson pounced to hit a hat-trick for Hendon, but Daz Green equalled that with a treble of his own.

Gaz Croft put Hendon back in front, but plucky Oddies equalised when James Mitchell finished in style.

Connor Gilbert starred for Oddies.

Willie Crew’s fine hat-trick rescued a Premier Division point for Farringdon Detached as they came from three goals down to draw at RCA Grangetown Florists.

Florists stormed three goals ahead, courtesy of Martin Jackson, John Turvey and Andy Place.

But Detached showed great character as they rallied, with stalwart Crew on hand to roll back the years to claim a draw. Shaun Petch starred for Florists.

Southwick avenged the previous week’s defeat to O’Brien Waste Recycling with a 6-0 thumping in the quick fire return.

Star man Anth Ross hammered four goals past Carl Middlemiss in the Wasters’ goal. Keiran Martin hit a debut goal and Micky “Chip” Bulmer hit Southwick’s last. Reece McEwan stood out for the hosts

Myers pulled away from the bottom two with a relatively easy 6-3 win over basement boys The Ashbrooke.

Star man Adam Drysdale grabbed three goals and Gav Nesbitt followed that up with a brace.

Ashbrooke pulled goals back through Neal Atkinson’s hat-trick, but Myers made sure of the win when Scott Mould powered home their sixth goal.

Peter Greenwell shone for The Ashbrooke.

Leaders Hylton Castle TWR enjoyed an easy 4-0 win against Ryhope Foresters.

Man of the match Niall Thubron, Gareth Greener, Danni Lay and Callum Hodgson steered Hylton home. Anth Young did his best for Foresters.