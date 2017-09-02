Sunderland Sunday League: Whitlock at the double as Lakeside rock Wearmouth

Have your say

Lakeside SSC shocked the neutrals and themselves with an excellent 3-1 win over Wearmouth CW Juniors in Division Three.

Wearmouth went into the game in high spirits following an excellent result the previous week, but Lakeside weren’t fazed and deservedly secured all three points, with Paul Stephenson star man.

Darien Thompson and a double from Gav Whitlock did the damage, while Rhys Leeming found the net for Wearmouth’s reply.

Wallis and Davies had Washington New Tavern flying early in the first half, but the Kings Arms turned on the style to claim all three points with a resounding 6-2 triumph.

Star man Michael Mather’s hat-trick inspired his team-mates and further efforts from Dale Henderson, Daniel Padget and Shaun Barras finished the Tavern off.

Ryhope came out on top in a five-goal thriller as they overcame Penshaw CC by the odd goal.

Man of the match Robbie Middlebrook hit a double and Liam Mutimer rounded the scoring for Ryhope. Aaron Brennan and Kristofer Kane scored for Penshaw to ensure an interesting finish.

Liam Binks shone for Penshaw.

A depleted Wear United gave it their all against the plucky Park View, who edged home 3-2 in an entertaining game.

Tom Jones’ strike and a double from man of the match Jack Callaghan sealed the win for the away side, while star man Richie Morton struck twice for United.

Ashbrooke Hendon took advantage of a depleted Jolly Potters side to secure a hard-earned First Division victory by the odd goal in three.

Man of the match David Newby found the net with a wonder strike, but John Coomber replied for the Potters against the run of play.

Keith Reay then showed his form from last season to smash home the winner for Ashy. Gary Baker starred for Potters.

Newly-promoted Washington Colliery got an early wake-up call as they went down 4-1 to Royal Marine.

The fast-paced Marine were too good and had Anthony Clifton (2), Michael Berry and Peter Marshall firing past Kev McCluskey in the Washington goal.

Jonny Roberts did score a great consolation for Colliery, but it was in vain.

Adam Rowntree was Colliery’s top performer, with Jordan Howell best for Marine.

Steve Devlin managed to find his shooting boots for Redhouse Last Orders to down Thorney Close 2-0 with his deadly double.

The home side had no answer to his goals and suffered their first defeat of the season. Rhys Robson stood out for Thorney, with Devlin best for Redhouse.

Ryhope Top House made it three league wins out of three with a tough 4-0 success against Port of Call.

Paul Brooke was back among the goals with a brace, with star man Craig Vincent also finding the net.

Mark Slee made sure of the points with a goal after coming off the bench. Rob Murray stood out in goal for Port of Call, keeping the scoring down.