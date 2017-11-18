Sunderland Sunday League: Wackers turn on the style as fabulous Fleury rocks tabkle-toppers Mill View

Leaders Mill View CIU suffered only their second defeat in Division Four, 5-3 on their own patch against hard-working Witherwack.

Jac Fleury stole the show for the Wackers with four goals, backed by a Lee Catcheside strike. Liam Middlemas (2) and Jack Curry notched for Mill.

Dinsdale’s double started things off for second-top Washington Arms in a 5-1 defeat of Terminus. Joe Stoker reduced the deficit, but Thompson, Tench and McCartney netted in the second half to steers Arms home.

The Grange chalked up another win, brushing The Dolphin aside 4-1.

Star man Hourigan scored for Dolphin, but it was in vain as Sanderson, Holmes and an Adam Glendenning double saw Grange home in style.

Nookside picked up an easy 7-2 win at Whitburn Panthers.

Aaron Clasper grabbed a hat-trick, but Whitburn soon replied with a Connor Wadey double. Nookside, though, ended up convincing winners as Bunge, Burn, Allan and Evans made it seven.

Herrington CW continued their climb up the table with a 2-0 victory at Washington Blue Bell 2-0 courtesy of strikes by Marsden and Cook. Baldridge stood out for Bell.

Washington Teal Farm earned three easy points by hammering AFC Houghton 9-0.

Dan Thompson hit four goals and Lee Cuthbertson smashed home five to finish the rout. Adam Bradley, Houghton’s keeper, was man of the match.

Willow Pond leaped to the top of Division Two after a 4-1 defeat of Victory Club.

Redpath scored twice, followed by efforts from Callum Head and Michael Jepson in a comfortable win, with Karl Addison replying.

Painful times continued for Hendon Athletic, whose 7-0 defeat to The Park saw them drop to bottom spot, on goal difference.

Micky Pattison was on fire and produced four great finishes. Dan Pattison, Hodgson and King added to the scoreline, with Bri Carter standing out for Hendon.

The great escape is on for AFC Wearside as they moved away from the drop zone after a vital 2-1 win at struggling Cherry Tree.

Longstaff hit his customary effort for Cherries, but Stanhope and Park score in either half to snatch the points.

Promotion-seeking Grange Park gained an important 5-2 win at Board Inn.

Conlon, Grimes, Crighton, Smith and Sewell did the damage, with Steel, Trotter and Henderson scoring for plucky Board.

The stalwarts of Myers are still making an impact and earned a valuable point in a 3-3 draw with Pennywell Comrades.

Paul Bainbridge was the toast of Pennywell after he came off the bench to plunder a hat-trick, but Myers replied each time thanks to Micky Smith’s double and a Gavin Collins strike.

Star man Craig Neal singlehandedly took Penshaw CC apart, with his tremendous four-goal haul inspiring Washington New Tavern’s 5-0 away success to go top of Division Three.

Dan Farhang hit the last goal past man of the match keeper O’Neill.

Wearmouth CW Juniors dropped from top spot following a 0-0 draw against Kings Arms, with Dickinson and Jefferies the respective star men.

Wear United had Steven Barnes to thanks for his double in a welcome 2-1 victory at Millfield Oddies.

Paul Maw’s goal was not enough to spark Oddies.

Park View chalked up another win, 5-2 against Millfield Free Gardeners, to get their season back on track.

Craig Jackson hit a treble, and Benson hit another for a comfortable half- time lead. Gardeners rallied through Croucher and Miller, but Adam Milner added View’s clinching fifth.

Middlebrook and Nelson both scored to give Ryhope a fourth win, 2-1 at bottom club Lakeside, for whom Middlemiss struck.