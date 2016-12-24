Sunderland Sunday League: Thorney Close eye change of fortune after epic victory

Thorney Close Inn produced the performance of the season to beat free-scoring TC Plastics 4-3 away.

Thorney have struggled recently, but they hope to have turned their fortunes around with this epic display.

Kyle Gibson, Aaron Forrest and player-manager Paul Taylor, with a clinical brace, did the damage. The Plasticmen made life tough for themselves as they received a couple of red cards, with Paul Stokoe (2) and Josh Farquhar replying.

Ashbrooke Sports Club put a spanner in the First Division works after battering title favourites Hendon 5-0.

John Hope-hindmarsh (2) and Clark Stead made it 3-0 at the break. Hendon had chances through Reay and Melmore, but Dan Hunter was in fine form in goal to inspire Ashbrooke.

Star man Jason Simpson and Michael Brown finished the scoring.

The Lansdowne were at it again when they hammered Willow Pond 15-0, following up the previous week’s 13-2 success.

Luke Taylor (5) and Lewis Lynch (4) were backed by Rhys Jukes 2, Shaun Smith, Rounce, Doyle and Tyson.

John Thubron’s thunderbolt and a fine effort from Rhys Robson gave The Stumble Inn a comfortable 2-0 win over The Royal Marine.

Aidan Raeburn earned plaudits for his effortless display forl Marine. Keeper Ayden Cummings shone for Stumble

Jolly Potters caught Oddies cold and scored two goals in the first five minutes, thanks to a Webber double.

But Oddies responded strongly to squeeze home 4-3.

Davey Snowdon and a Daz Green penalty, after he was chopped down levelled matters. Danny Snowdon’s magnificent strike from the edge of the box and a Green goal from Robbie Yoxall’s fine cross, saw Oddies 4-2 ahead before Baker bagged a late reply.

Ryhope Top House moved further up the table with a 3-0 win over Board Inn.

Michael Austin shone and he was involved in all three goals, finished off by Anthony Gamble, Josh Winthrop and Paul Brooke. Jordan Dagg starred for Board Inn.

Myers edged a Premier Division thriller 5-3 at SR Dons, who could only call upon their bare 11.

Michael Laws, Chris Law and Craig Watson struck for Dons, but. Myers made sure of a memorable win with goals from Baxter, Graham, Richardson, Sewell and Whittle.

Ryhope Foresters moved away from the drop zone with a fine performance in a 4-1 win at RCA Grangetown Florists.

Star man Kieran Davies hit two great goals before Turvey roused RCA. Foresters sealed victory thanks to further goals from Chris Bell and Anth Young.

Farringdon Detached capitalised on Farringdon ISL’s lack of numbers to thrash the hosts’ nine men 8-1.

Macdonald, Ramshaw, Bewick, Fairs, Archbold, Wolfendale, Tuckwell and Willie Crew all found the net with ease. Maher replied.

Hylton Castle TWR produced another impressive performance, beating O’Brien Waste Recycling, to go five points clear at the top.

Gav Dorwood, Jonny Atkinson, Cal Hodgson and Liam Laidler all notched, with Liam Wooton replying.

TS Potters got back to winning ways, edging a 2-1 win over relegation favourites The Ashbrooke.

Stephen Lax scored his first goal for a while and Alan Golightly made it 2-0 before Alan Young replied late on.

Southwick moved third with a 4-2 success at Silksworth Paragon.

John Butler was back among the goals, with a double, followed by an Anth Ross finish. Andy Middleton replied for Paragon but Shaun McGregor made sure of all three points for Southwick. Aiden Haley hit Paragon’s second.