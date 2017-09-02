Sunderland Sunday League: Super Stephenson hits five goals again in Witherwack romp

Have your say

Graham Stephenson was at it again as he smashed five goals for the second successive week as Witherwack thumped poor AFC Houghton 10-2 in Division Four.

It’s getting a habit for Houghton as they shipped 12 in their previous match.

Dylan Jardin scored twice, then Lewis Hair, Callum Robinson and Declan Loughlin finished the scoring.

AFC Houghton had Dillon Huggins and Liam Hardy on target.

The Dolphin are making people sit up and take notice after another good win, 4-2 against Washington JFC Blue Bell Inn.

Craig Wilkinson hit another hat-trick to match the previous week’s efforts, and John Watson added to that.

Blue Bell could only call on a bare 11, with Josh Rea and Jordan Lamb bagging their replies. Craig Wilson starred for Blue Bell, Wayne Davis for Dolphin.

Terminus showed no mercy in a 14-1 demolition of Nookside.

Paul Muir, Nathan Stavers and sub Billy Robson all fired hat-tricks, backed by Mark Hildrew (2), Lewis Laing, Ryan Parkin and Simon French.

Blaine Burn notched for Nookside, with Jack Barnes their top man.

Peter Lane bagged a double as The Grange claimed a 3-2 victory at Herrington CW, with Adam Lane also on target.

Chris Cook fired both goals for Herrington, whose star man was Jonathan Shanks.

Washington Arms got back to wining ways with an easy 6-0 victory over Whitburn Panthers.

Garry McCartney stole the show with his excellent four-goal haul, quickly followed up by strikes from Lewis McGeoch and David Brown.

Jordan Sutton did his best in Panthers’ central defence.

A Jake McDermott hat-trick helped Willow Pond ease past Cherry Tree to go top of the fledgling Division Two table.

Man of the match Callum Head and Connor Mather both added to the scoreline and Cam Arthur hit the Cherries’ consolation.

Carl Longstaff shone in vain for Tree.

The Victory Club rallied from 2-0 down to take a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw at the Board Inn.

Scott Hunter and Daryl Cooke cancelled out the Board Inn’s earlier goals, with Karl Addison the visitors’ star man

The only Premier Division fixture saw a fine Davey Stevens effort earn a point for Farringdon Detached.

He cancelled out man of the match Kieran Davies’s earlier strike for hosts Ryhope Foresters. Chances went begging for either side and the game finished 1-1.

Callum Hutchinson starred for Farra.

Myers secured a surprising win over much-fancied First Division side Oddies in the Total Sport Challenge Trophy.

The game finished 3-3 after 90 minutes.

Anthony Hammond and brace from Andy Chambers kept Oddies in the game, as goals from Myers’ Steven Thompson, Michael Smith and Mark Crossley took the tie to penalties and they beat Oddies 3-1.

Scott Wallace showed his worth with a fine double as Sunderland Railway Club dumped AFC Wearside out with a 2-0 away win.

James Park stood out for Wearside.