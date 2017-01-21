Sunderland Sunday League: Super Southwick melt Plastics in cup stormer

Red-hot Southwick melted TC Plastics’ hearts with a tremendous 8-0 demolition to reach the Hendersons Butchers-backed League Cup semi-finals.

The Plasticmen were shell-shocked at the gulf in class as Southwick ran riot.

Nath Cumming shone throughout and was man of the match, but goals came from Anthony Ross (2), Michael Coghlan (2), John Butler, Michael Booth, Joe Middleton and Paul Muir to set up a potentially epic semi-final against Burton House.

Jordan Cook was top man for well-beaten TC Plastics.

Ashbrooke Sports Club moved into the semi-finals, clinching a date with Premier side SR Dons, after beating Myers 3-2 away.

Michael Brown and John Hope-Hindmarsh hit the first goals for the visitors, but Myers responded well with goals from Glenn Lane and Kyle Sumner, but luck fell Ashbrooke’s way and a late Clark Stead goal secured a deserved victory for the First Division side.

Keeper Dan Hunter stood out for Ashbrooke, with Gavin Nesbitt best for Myers.

In the Durham County Sunday Cup, a fantastic Jonny Atkinson goal wasn’t enough for Hylton Castle TWR against a well-organised Horden CW Supporters side.

Atkinson levelled the score before half-time, but a goal midway in the second half won the tie and took Horden into the quarter-finals.

Danni Lay was TWR’s star man.

The Ashbrooke turned in a great display against the odds to beat youthful Farringdon Detached 4-0, for only their second win in the Premier Division.

Star man Neal Atkinson hit a double, followed by efforts from Marc Eggleston and Mark Green. Craig Stewart stood out for Farra.

Rejuvenated Farringdon ISL could not overcome the experience of RCA Grangetown Florists, who edged home 3-2 in an entertaining game.

Sub Shaun Petch and an Andy Place brace, one being the winner, gave Grangetown the win, with Rob Hall man of the match.

Farringdon replied through Luke Richardson and Bryan Norton but failed to find the net again. Aaron Croft shone for ISL.

SR Dons climbed to fourth place after winning an epic battle 5-3 against relegation-threatened O’Brien Waste Recycling.

There were goals galore and the game had everything.

It was 3-3 at the break, with Liam Wooton, James Dickinson and Stevey Anderson on target for the Wasters and Michael Laws, Lewis Herron and Swan Sweeney replying.

But, in the second half, the Dons upped the tempo in the second period and ran out winners with great goals from Denver Morris and Chris Stephenson.

Ross Gardner shone for Dons.

Bradley “the best” Timm was the talk of the household as he fired a hat-trick for Railway Club that Robbie Fowler would have been proud of.

His hat-trick inspired a memorable 7-5 Second Division success at Cherry Tree, who had Kieron Pitkin, Carl Longstaff, Cameron Arthurs, Liam Middlemas and Kevin Hayes on target.

But, just has the Cherries thought they were in control, Anth Rogerson smashed home a quick treble and Ross Taylor came off the bench soon after to score a seventh to put the game out of the hosts’ reach.

Connor McKenzie was Tree’s top man.

Star man Ross Topping stole the show for The Stella with a outstanding game in a 9-1 romp at Washington New Tavern.

He found the net himself and had his hand in a few of the other goals.

Gavin Teasdale bagged a hat-trick to increase Stella’s lead. New Tavern hit back with a Shaun Davies goal, but further efforts from Kris Lawton, Craig Jonas and Liam Alexander (2) sealed the win.

The Victory Club proved too strong for New Town as they outgunned them in their own backyard.

Martin McCririck and Rob Calvert gave Victory Club a 2-0 lead, but New Town had Elliott Salicki and Alex Dobinson on target to level matters.

But star man Adam Brown fired a brace to steer Victory Club home. Daniel Warris was outstanding for New Town.

Martin Telfer Carpets earned all three points in their bottom-of-the-table clash at Lakeside SSC.

An own goal from Lakeside’s Morgan Lowrie and the customary strike from Steven Trotter gave Carpets the win.

Lakeside did fire a great goal of their own, from Lee Stephenson, who put one in from halfway.

Jordan Pfendt shone for Lakeside, with keeper Kieran Beattie best for Telfer.

Paul Corlett was back among the goals with another two against AFC Wearside as Pennywell Comrades ran out 4-1 winners.

David Ritson reduced the deficit after finishing a great counter-attack, but Comrades continued their hard-working display and found further goals from Liam Mutimer and Billy Wyatt to finish well on top.

Tom Gunter-Heard stood out for Comrades.